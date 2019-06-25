The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - July 18, 2019 - Isha Sesay

Season 24 E 142 • 07/18/2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar becomes the target of a racist chant at a Trump rally, Puerto Ricans protest government corruption, and Isha Sesay discusses "Beneath the Tamarind Tree."

More

Watching

Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E133
June 25, 2019 - Olivia Munn

Bernie Sanders rolls out a plan to cancel student loan debt, Jaboukie Young-White examines a fight for civics education in Rhode Island, and Olivia Munn discusses "The Rook."
06/25/2019
Full Ep
26:25
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E134
June 26, 2019 - June Democratic Primary Debate, Night One

Democratic candidates square off in the first 2020 primary debate, The World's Fakest News Team solves a crisis, and FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. stops by.
06/26/2019
Full Ep
27:24
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E135
June 27, 2019 - June Democratic Primary Debate, Night Two

Sparks fly in 2020's second Democratic debate, Ronny Chieng tests people's knowledge about Democratic presidential candidates, and former DNC chair Howard Dean stops by.
06/27/2019
Full Ep
21:30

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E136
In the Foxhole Vol. 2

The Daily Show highlights Fox News at its most outrageous, including Sean Hannity losing it over Cory Booker's veganism and Laura Ingraham's feud with Pete Buttigieg.
07/08/2019
Full Ep
21:29

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E137
Beast of Special

The Daily Show looks back at the wildest recent animal news, including a tiger left in an abandoned house, a dog that can perform CPR and a pair of gay lions.
07/09/2019
Full Ep
21:29

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E139
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta Vol. 2

The Daily Show pays tribute to Michael Kosta's best work, including his case for reparations and his look at how Trump supporters feel about the Space Force.
07/10/2019
Full Ep
21:29

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E138
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan Vol. 2

The Daily Show salutes Dulce Sloan's finest work, from her take on black women's support of Joe Biden to their call for equal pay.
07/11/2019
Full Ep
28:51

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E139
Extended - July 15, 2019 - Dapper Dan

The FBI raids Jeffrey Epstein's New York City mansion, a major blackout rocks Manhattan, and fashion designer Dapper Dan discusses his memoir "Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem."
07/15/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E140
July 16, 2019 - Nas

The House condemns President Trump's racist tweets, Michael Kosta investigates a personhood initiative for Lake Erie, and rapper Nas talks about his album "The Lost Tapes 2."
07/16/2019
Full Ep
30:41
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E141
Extended - July 17, 2019 - Nelson Makamo

Democrats and Republicans spar over President Trump's racist tweets, Michael Kosta reacts to footage of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein, and artist Nelson Makamo stops by.
07/17/2019
Full Ep
27:34
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E142
Extended - July 18, 2019 - Isha Sesay

Rep. Ilhan Omar becomes the target of a racist chant at a Trump rally, Puerto Ricans protest government corruption, and Isha Sesay discusses "Beneath the Tamarind Tree."
07/18/2019
Full Ep
26:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E143
July 22, 2019 - Jamie Bell

President Trump advocates for rapper A$AP Rocky's release from Swedish jail, Ronny Chieng sounds off about expensive auction items, and actor Jamie Bell discusses "Skin."
07/22/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E144
July 23, 2019 - David Spade

Asian countries send back garbage exported from the West, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover quirky sports news, and David Spade chats about Lights Out with David Spade.
07/23/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E145
July 24, 2019 - Gina Torres

Robert Mueller testifies about his Trump-Russia investigation before Congress, Lewis Black highlights dangers facing beachgoers, and actor Gina Torres discusses "Pearson."
07/24/2019
Full Ep
27:41
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E146
Extended - July 25, 2019 - Andrew Yang

Student debt becomes a major crisis in the U.S., Trevor's Australian cousin highlights bad animal behavior, and Andrew Yang discusses his 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
07/25/2019
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E147
July 29, 2019 - Angela Bassett

Trevor gives a rundown of President Trump's latest beefs, Dulce Sloan reacts to findings from relationship studies, and actor Angela Bassett discusses her role in "Otherhood."
07/29/2019
Full Ep
24:49
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E148
July 30, 2019 - July Democratic Debate Special, Night One

Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team go live after the Democratic debate to recap the biggest moments, and New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi offers her take on the night.
07/30/2019
Full Ep
25:25
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E149
July 31, 2019 - July Democratic Debate Special, Night Two

Trevor gives continued live coverage of CNN's Democratic debates, Michael Kosta hobnobs with candidates and reporters, and MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher stops by.
07/31/2019
Full Ep
28:34
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E150
Extended - August 1, 2019 - Diane Guerrero

A recording emerges of Ronald Reagan making racist remarks, Roy Wood Jr. explores seminal moments in hip-hop history, and Diane Guerrero discusses "Orange Is the New Black."
08/01/2019
Full Ep
28:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E151
Extended - August 5, 2019 - Eva Longoria

Trevor examines America's gun violence epidemic in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and actor Eva Longoria discusses "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
08/05/2019
Full Ep
33:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E152
Extended - August 6, 2019 - Marianne Williamson

Mike Huckabee and Sean Hannity propose absurd solutions to America's mass shooting epidemic, and Marianne Williamson discusses her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.
08/06/2019
Highlight
05:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152
U.S.-China Trade War, Unplugged Vacations & The Chorez App

The trade war between America and China escalates, resorts allow vacationers to relax by going off the grid, and an app helps parents encourage their kids to do chores.
08/06/2019
Highlight
07:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152
Fox News Pundits Spin America's Latest Mass Shootings

In response to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Mike Huckabee argues that Americans need to embrace God, and Sean Hannity calls for armed guards in schools and malls.
08/06/2019
Interview
17:20

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152
Marianne Williamson - Running for President on a Morality-Driven Platform - Extended Interview

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson discusses her moral approach to politics, America's health and economic crises and her ardent support for reparations.
08/06/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021