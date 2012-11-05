The Half Hour
Jesse Popp
Season 1 E 12 • 06/15/2012
Jesse Popp covers everything from surviving life without health insurance to his true feelings about "Star Wars," Guinness World Records and the moon landing conspiracy.
The Half HourS1 • E1Rory Scovel
Rory Scovel takes comfort from Southern pilots, enjoys sex shop browsing and detests airport security.
05/11/2012
The Half HourS1 • E2Michael Palascak
Michael Palascak discusses his fear of ghost babies, his mixed feelings about SUVs and living with his parents after college.
05/11/2012
The Half HourS1 • E4Neal Brennan
Neal Brennan explores depressing BBC news reporting, erotic photography of male bodies and his feelings about President Obama.
05/18/2012
The Half HourS1 • E5Brendon Walsh
Brendon Walsh discusses everything from the postcoital thoughts of Fleshlight owners to the joys of wearing a fake mustache.
05/25/2012
The Half HourS1 • E6Nick Vatterott
Nick Vatterott does his best to avoid offending his fans, explains what he loves most about Halloween and imitates an unusual comic and a hardcore baby.
05/25/2012
The Half HourS1 • E7Theo Von
Theo Von shares his feelings about the PT Cruiser Convertible, fantasizes about the best way to spend money and explains his text-based friendship with a total stranger.
06/01/2012
The Half HourS1 • E8Maronzio Vance
Maronzio Vance faces off with a mall kiosk employee, fantasizes about a store that would make dating easier and reveals a compliment he gave that went horribly awry.
06/01/2012
The Half HourS1 • E9Joe Mande
Joe Mande shares tales of Twitter warfare, describes a terrifyingly confident girl in his neighborhood and imagines the life of the first man to drink milk.
06/08/2012
The Half HourS1 • E10Garfunkel and Oates
Garfunkel & Oates sing about Pat Robertson, smug pregnancies and orgasmic Go-Karts.
06/08/2012
The Half HourS1 • E11David O'Doherty
David O'Doherty lays down sweet keyboard tunes about Shakira, the Internet and text messages.
06/15/2012
The Half HourS1 • E12Jesse Popp
06/15/2012
The Half HourS2 • E1Dan Soder
Dan Soder suspects millennials ruin everything with gentrification and too many abbreviations.
05/03/2013
The Half HourS2 • E2Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser discusses the perils of home waxing, explains what's keeping her from getting pregnant and ruminates about the plusses and minuses of sober sex.
05/03/2013
The Half HourS2 • E3Erik Griffin
Erik Griffin shares his fear of horror movies, describes the different types of Workaholics fans and describes the pre-old age range.
05/10/2013
The Half HourS2 • E4Joe DeRosa
Joe DeRosa describes living in a crazy city, reveals who's preventing him from getting in shape and offers a suggestion to people torn between religion and science.
05/10/2013
The Half HourS2 • E5Dan St. Germain
Dan St. Germain discusses his feelings about being single, living in New York City, the Connecticut Muffin chain and Evan Williams whiskey.
05/17/2013
The Half HourS2 • E6Sean O'Connor
Sean O'Connor explains the importance of glitter at a Ke$ha concert, how he briefly became a gay porn star and why Halloween is his favorite holiday.
05/17/2013
The Half HourS2 • E7Jonah Ray
Jonah Ray reveals what it's like to have a live-in girlfriend, remembers a tense game of Truth-or-Date and recounts an unpleasant encounter with a heavy metal musician.
05/24/2013
The Half HourS2 • E8Gabe Liedman
Gabe Liedman is tired of monkeys, but he does love all the anal sex in "Game of Thrones."
05/24/2013
The Half HourS2 • E9Jared Logan
Jared Logan describes growing up in West Virginia, a sweet old lady who tested him for STDs and the worst movie date he ever had.
05/31/2013
