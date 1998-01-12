Comedy Central Presents
Wanda Sykes
Season 1 E 1 • 12/01/1998
Wanda Sykes explains the drawbacks of performing at a feminist benefit, weighs in on Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and unpacks the term "African American."
12/01/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E2Marc Maron
Marc Maron recounts his hectic engagement, discusses his addictions to ice cream and cigarettes, and explains why he'd rather rent porn.
12/08/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E3Reggie McFadden
Reggie McFadden recalls his dad's smoking habit, marvels at the endurance of camera operators on "Cops" and explains why he stays away if another black man is being arrested.
12/15/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E4Lewis Black
Lewis Black bemoans inaccurate meteorologists, his fellow International House of Pancakes patrons and Bill Clinton's two-sided facade.
12/22/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E5Greg Fitzsimmons
Greg Fitzsimmons examines the negative parts of aging, ponders life in New York City and reads an angry letter from a disgruntled principal in Oklahoma.
12/29/1998
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E6Mitch Hedberg
Mitch Hedberg quips about living in Hollywood, getting a receipt for a doughnut and the difficulties of flossing his teeth.
01/05/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E7Sue Murphy
Sue Murphy explains why there's nothing worse than moving, nothing more annoying than the song "My Heart Will Go On" and nothing sexier than Captain Jean-Luc Picard's accent.
01/12/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS1 • E8Comedy Central Presents Kevin Brennan
Kevin Brennan states the facts behind Biblical stories and explains the miracle of human reproduction.
01/26/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E10Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt gripes about watching old movies in L.A., explains why all medical videos are shocking and reveals why he got thrown out of the Anne Frank House.
05/10/1999
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E11Elvira Kurt
Elvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.
05/28/1999
