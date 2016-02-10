Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City

Houston

Season 1 E 2 • 10/09/2016

Kevin Hart travels to Texas and hosts stand-up from Houston-based comics Alfred Kainga, Ken Boyd, Crystal Powell and Tim Mathis.

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E1
Atlanta

Kevin Hart heads to Atlanta to host stand-up from comedians Plug Chapman, Mario Tory, David Perdue and Sweet Baby Kita.
10/02/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E3
Chicago

Kevin Hart heads to Chicago to introduce stand-up from Josh Johnson, Just Nesh, Calvin Evans and Erica Clark.
10/16/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E4
Sacramento

Kevin Hart travels to Sacramento, the city that gave him his own holiday, and BT Kingsley, Ellis Rodriguez and JR De Guzman perform.
10/23/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E5
Miami

Kevin Hart becomes a Miami cop for a day, meets exercise partners on the beach and introduces stand-up from Plus Pierre, Cisco Duran, J.B. Ball and Pam Bruno.
10/30/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E6
Washington, D.C.

While in Washington, D.C., Kevin Hart hosts stand-up sets from Lafayette Wright, Rob Maher and Jamel Johnson, then stops by Howard University to surprise some students.
11/06/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E7
Philadelphia

Kevin hones his bartending skills in the City of Brotherly Love and presents stand-up from TuRae Gordon, Lawrence Killebrew, Anthony Moore and Skeet Carter.
11/13/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S1 • E8
Birmingham

Kevin Hart returns to Birmingham, Ala., a city that holds special meaning for him, to host stand-up from Trey Mack, Jermaine Johnson and Rocky Dale Davis.
11/20/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S2 • E1
Phoenix

Kevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.
11/03/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S2 • E2
Seattle

Kevin Hart travels to Seattle to host stand-up from local comics Bo Johnson, Ralph L. Porter, Manny Martin and Kanisha Buss.
11/10/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S2 • E3
Paterson

Kevin Hart visits Paterson, N.J., to showcase stand-up from local comics Ty Raney, Cee Jay Craxx, Kendall "Shorty" Ward and Rey Gibbs.
11/17/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S2 • E4
Jackson

Kevin Hart goes to Jackson, MS, to shine the spotlight on local comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton.
11/24/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4
Rita Brent - Farting in Public - Uncensored

Rita Brent talks about the perils and intricacies of farting in public and pooping at work.
11/24/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4
Exclusive - Marvin Hunter's Biggest Bomb - Uncensored

Kevin Hart gives Marvin Hunter of Jackson, MS, a piece of advice about performing stand-up in strange places.
11/24/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4
Kevin Sits Down with the Comics of Jackson

Kevin Hart interviews comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton about the comedy scene in Mississippi, diversity and the motivating power of fear.
11/24/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4
Marvin Hunter - Mythical Beast Meat

Marvin Hunter's doctor told him he has to eat healthy, but he isn't on board.
11/24/2017
