Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Houston
Season 1 E 2 • 10/09/2016
Kevin Hart travels to Texas and hosts stand-up from Houston-based comics Alfred Kainga, Ken Boyd, Crystal Powell and Tim Mathis.
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E1Atlanta
Kevin Hart heads to Atlanta to host stand-up from comedians Plug Chapman, Mario Tory, David Perdue and Sweet Baby Kita.
10/02/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E2Houston
10/09/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E3Chicago
Kevin Hart heads to Chicago to introduce stand-up from Josh Johnson, Just Nesh, Calvin Evans and Erica Clark.
10/16/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E4Sacramento
Kevin Hart travels to Sacramento, the city that gave him his own holiday, and BT Kingsley, Ellis Rodriguez and JR De Guzman perform.
10/23/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E5Miami
Kevin Hart becomes a Miami cop for a day, meets exercise partners on the beach and introduces stand-up from Plus Pierre, Cisco Duran, J.B. Ball and Pam Bruno.
10/30/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E6Washington, D.C.
While in Washington, D.C., Kevin Hart hosts stand-up sets from Lafayette Wright, Rob Maher and Jamel Johnson, then stops by Howard University to surprise some students.
11/06/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E7Philadelphia
Kevin hones his bartending skills in the City of Brotherly Love and presents stand-up from TuRae Gordon, Lawrence Killebrew, Anthony Moore and Skeet Carter.
11/13/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E8Birmingham
Kevin Hart returns to Birmingham, Ala., a city that holds special meaning for him, to host stand-up from Trey Mack, Jermaine Johnson and Rocky Dale Davis.
11/20/2016
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E1Phoenix
Kevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.
11/03/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E2Seattle
Kevin Hart travels to Seattle to host stand-up from local comics Bo Johnson, Ralph L. Porter, Manny Martin and Kanisha Buss.
11/10/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E3Paterson
Kevin Hart visits Paterson, N.J., to showcase stand-up from local comics Ty Raney, Cee Jay Craxx, Kendall "Shorty" Ward and Rey Gibbs.
11/17/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E4Jackson
Kevin Hart goes to Jackson, MS, to shine the spotlight on local comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton.
11/24/2017
Highlight
01:28
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4Rita Brent - Farting in Public - Uncensored
Rita Brent talks about the perils and intricacies of farting in public and pooping at work.
11/24/2017
Highlight
01:01
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4Exclusive - Marvin Hunter's Biggest Bomb - Uncensored
Kevin Hart gives Marvin Hunter of Jackson, MS, a piece of advice about performing stand-up in strange places.
11/24/2017
Highlight
02:04
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 E4Kevin Sits Down with the Comics of Jackson
Kevin Hart interviews comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton about the comedy scene in Mississippi, diversity and the motivating power of fear.
11/24/2017
