The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
May 7, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
Season 1 E 103 • 05/07/2018
Jordan gives Devin Nunes advice, Tim Baltz meets with former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, and Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E91April 16, 2018 - Rick Tyler
Jordan dissects Infowars host Alex Jones's emotional reaction to President Trump's Syrian missile strike, ponders America's ongoing changes and chats with MSNBC's Rick Tyler.
04/16/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E92April 17, 2018 - David Corn & Michael Isikoff
Jordan reveals Sean Hannity's ties to Michael Cohen, Tim Baltz dives into a conservative punk movement, and authors David Corn and Michael Isikoff discuss "Russian Roulette."
04/17/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E93April 18, 2018 - Alicia Menendez
Jordan puts the blame for recent political blunders on Nikki Haley, gets to know conservative YouTube dynamos Diamond and Silk, and chats with Bustle's Alicia Menendez.
04/18/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E95April 23, 2018 - Ross Douthat
Jordan and Kobi Libii wrongly assume that the hero of a shooting in Nashville was armed, the war on men continues, and author Ross Douthat talks "To Change the Church."
04/23/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E96April 24, 2018 - Justin Simien
Jordan welcomes Kanye West to the right, honors the brave defenders of the Second Amendment and chats with "Dear White People" director Justin Simien.
04/24/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E97April 25, 2018 - Annie Waldman
Jordan offers career advice to White House physician Ronny Jackson, makes a plea to Hillary Clinton on behalf of Republicans and chats with ProPublica reporter Annie Waldman.
04/25/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E99April 30, 2018 - Cecile Richards
Jordan praises Donald Trump's insult diplomacy, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson attend a Trump rally in Michigan, and Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards talks "Make Trouble."
04/30/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E100May 1, 2018 - Garry Kasparov
Jordan dissects Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump, breaks down the Trump administration's divine plans for sex education and chats with Garry Kasparov.
05/01/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E101May 2, 2018 - Cenk Uygur
Jordan introduces West Virginia's fringe candidate Don Blankenship, recognizes MAGA-ism as a religion and sits down with "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur.
05/02/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E102May 3, 2018 - Ron Livingston
Jordan sheds light on Rudy Giuliani's legal expertise, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson bring conservatism back to the Boy Scouts of America, and Ron Livingston discusses "Tully."
05/03/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E104May 8, 2018 - Mark Duplass & Jay Duplass
Jordan prepares for Trump's showdown with Robert Mueller, Laura Grey and Niccole Thurman investigate an island for women, and Mark and Jay Duplass discuss "Like Brothers."
05/08/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E105Extended - May 9, 2018 - Nell Scovell
Jordan dissects President Trump's Iran deal decision, Laura Grey tries to reach teachers protesting in Colorado, and Nell Scovell discusses "Just the Funny Parts."
05/09/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E106May 10, 2018 - Amy Chozick
Jordan finds a handsome new lawyer for President Trump, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson critique the liberal summer movie sequels, and Amy Chozick discusses "Chasing Hillary."
05/10/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E107May 14, 2018 - Anthony Scaramucci
Jordan praises President Trump for keeping his promises, breaks down America's immigration policy and chats with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
05/14/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E108May 15, 2018 - Jonathan Capehart
Jordan addresses North Carolina's congressional diversity concerns, helps Tim Baltz fix President Trump's problems and chats with The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart.
05/15/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E109May 16, 2018 - Lizz Winstead
Jordan breaks down the boring details of the British royal wedding, gripes about the latest changes in America and chats with Lady Parts Justice League founder Lizz Winstead.
05/16/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E111May 30, 2018 - U-God
Jordan breaks down Ted Cruz's questionable campaign tactics, gets to know the latest freethinkers running for office and chats with "Raw" author Lamont "U-God" Hawkins.
05/30/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E112Extended - May 31, 2018 - Bernie Sanders
Jordan praises President Trump's decision to pardon Dinesh D'Souza, gripes about the latest changes in America and sits down with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
05/31/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E113June 4, 2018 - Yamiche Alcindor
Jordan celebrates 500 days of the Trump presidency, takes on the NBA with Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz and sits down with "PBS NewsHour" correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.
06/04/2018
