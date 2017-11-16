Jeff Ross Roasts the Border
E 1 • 11/16/2017
Jeff Ross travels to the U.S.-Mexico border to put on a stand-up show next to the wall and talk to the people being affected by American immigration policies.
11/16/2017
Jeff Ross Roasts the Border E1Jeff Ross - Immigration in America
Jeff Ross examines the history of American immigration and all the different types of people the country has welcomed over the years.
11/16/2017
