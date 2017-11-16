Jeff Ross Roasts the Border

E 1 • 11/16/2017

Jeff Ross travels to the U.S.-Mexico border to put on a stand-up show next to the wall and talk to the people being affected by American immigration policies.

Highlight
02:04

Jeff Ross Roasts the Border E1
Jeff Ross - Immigration in America

Jeff Ross examines the history of American immigration and all the different types of people the country has welcomed over the years.
11/16/2017
Highlight
03:26

Jeff Ross Roasts the Border E1
Jeff Ross - A Father and His Son Try to Cross the Border

While at the U.S.-Mexico border, Jeff Ross meets a father and his young son attempting to enter America in order to escape the rampant violence in El Salvador.
06/28/2018
