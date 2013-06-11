@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Thursday, May 22, 2014
Season 1 E 86 • 05/22/2014
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Doug Benson guess which Pac-Man item on Etsy is the most expensive, #MakeASongDepressing and come up with weirdly specific Spotify playlists.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E11Wednesday, November 6, 2013
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Ron Funches mourn the loss of Blockbuster and reveal items that they would give away for free on Craigslist.
11/06/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E12Thursday, November 7, 2013
Baron Vaughn, Julie Klausner and Paul F. Tompkins seperate Ryan Gosling and Ryan Seacrest fan fiction, tweet from the moon landing and invent BuzzFeed lists.
11/07/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E13Monday, November 11, 2013
John Hodgman, Grace Helbig and Kurt Braunohler question someone who still uses Myspace and guess whether tweets are hashtagged #stoned, #drunk or #pregnant.
11/11/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E14Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Nikki Glaser, Judd Apatow and David Koechner write the OkCupid profile for an alleged drug cartel member and come up with humiliating Google searches.
11/12/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E15Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Andi Osho, Neal Brennan and David Spade comment on photobombed Instagrams, Vines from Vegas and Nicolas Cage's sex photos.
11/13/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E33Monday, February 3, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Seth Herzog and Doug Benson catch up on fallout from the Super Bowl, read some Twitter rants from Kanye West and name Facebook events that no one would enjoy.
02/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E83Monday, May 19, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E84Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E85Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Matt Jones, Whitney Cummings and Moshe Kasher list #BetterBatmanSuperman titles, create the inner monologues for models and write pickup lines for the elderly.
05/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E86Thursday, May 22, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Doug Benson guess which Pac-Man item on Etsy is the most expensive, #MakeASongDepressing and come up with weirdly specific Spotify playlists.
05/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E87Monday, June 2, 2014
Alison Rosen, Greg Proops and Dana Gould find out about a porn reality competition series, #RuinARealityShow and come up with classes for a professor with a unique look.
06/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E88Tuesday, June 3, 2014
Kristen Schaal, Max Silvestri and Nick Thune guess which Kim Kardashian portrait got the most views on deviantART, name #SexyFoods and list chapters for awful books on Amazon.
06/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E89Wednesday, June 4, 2014
Arden Myrin, Bobby Lee and Timothy Simons guess which shocking message appeared on an Alabama billboard, #RedneckASong and list terrible things to say at a funeral.
06/04/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E90Thursday, June 5, 2014
In this special extended episode, Paul F. Tompkins, Heather Anne Campbell and Brett Gelman list #ElderlyNBA players and teams and caption weird engagement photos.
06/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E91Monday, June 9, 2014
Michelle Buteau, Dave Hill and Steve Agee come up with memes for Hardwicking, #RuinThe90s and answer FAQs from the Church of Satan's website.
06/09/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E92Tuesday, June 10, 2014
"22 Jump Street" cast members Jimmy Tatro, Ice Cube and Rob Riggle come up with stage names for a musical pole dancer, #FratAMovie and hear some tantalizing fan fiction.
06/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E93Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Maria Bamford, Jackie Kashian and Tommy Johnagin watch a fan react to nudity on "Game of Thrones," list #FakeWorldCupFacts and write embarrassing parental status updates.
06/11/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E94Thursday, June 12, 2014
Ali Wong, Jimmy Pardo and Ian Edwards list #FathersDayBands, write taglines for bizarre items being sold on Craigslist and come up with groan-worthy dad jokes.
06/12/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E95Monday, June 16, 2014
Deon Cole, Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh guess which "Game of Thrones" parody got the most views on YouTube, #RuinAKidsMovie and write taglines for mysterious foreign foods.
06/16/2014
