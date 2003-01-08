Comedy Central Presents

Retta

Season 8 E 5 • 02/13/2004

Retta talks about the reliably bad customer service at McDonald's and the amazing sex life of lions. ﻿

Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E24
Gregg Rogell

Gregg Rogell describes the benefits of riding a specific subway line in New York City and laments his lack of incentive for quitting smoking.
08/01/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E25
Wayne Federman

Wayne Federman learns about sarcasm in New York City, explains why the carpool lane discriminates against lonely people and describes a distracting Kiss concert.
08/15/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E26
Tracy Smith

Tracy Smith is thankful she's never won the lottery, wants to give her younger self dating advice and hates competing for men.
08/21/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E27
Comedy Central Presents Arnez J.

Arnez J. reflects on 9/11, talks about getting overmedicated at dental surgery and explains why men should roleplay for their women.
08/29/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E28
Rich Vos

Rich Vos shares stories about hellish travel destinations and his daughter's attractive teacher.﻿
09/05/2003
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E1
John Heffron

John Heffron explains the difference between women and video games, then laments his diminishing sex life.
01/30/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E2
Dat Phan

Dat Phan talks about his Asian-American upbringing, taunting his Vietnamese mother and what it likes being in interracial relationships.
01/30/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E3
D.C. Benny

D.C. Benny shares dentist horror stories and describes the worst things about riding the subway in New York City.
02/06/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E4
Frank Caliendo

Frank Caliendo serves up a wide range of impressions, including George W. Bush, John Madden and Scooby-Doo.
02/06/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E6
Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart explains why being a newlywed is rough, learns that driving a big truck won't make him taller and talks about his mother's go-to answer for when things go wrong.
02/13/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E7
Eddie Gossling

Eddie Gossling describes a misguided alien abduction and the stinginess of Episcopalian priests.
02/20/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E8
Jimmy Shubert

Jimmy Shubert gives his take on frog licking, office rage and stoic fish.
02/20/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E10
Vanessa Hollingshead

Vanessa Hollingshed talks about unrealistic beauty standards, performing for the troops and why her curly hair is like a drug addict living on top of her head.
02/27/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E10
Comedy Central Presents Carlos Alazraqui

Carlos Alazraqui explains that being the Taco Bell dog isn’t an aphrodisiac, that Americans are just cocky teenagers and that there’s not such thing as “honorable combat.”
02/27/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E11
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia discusses the struggles of trying to lose weight, the dating world and drinking in a laundromat.
03/05/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E12
Doug Benson

Doug Benson offers his marijuana-infused perspective on "The Vagina Monologues" and describes his efforts to be a more relatable comedian.
03/05/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E13
Tom Cotter

Tom Cotter talks about his Irish and Scottish heritage, drinking too much on a plane and the changing lexicon of English.
03/12/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E15
Bob Oschack

Bob Oschack explains why marriage in L.A. is like a drug, why babies are better than lazy friends and why New York needs the south more than the south needs New York.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E14
Demetri Martin

Demetri Martin believes having a stutter is a good thing, thinks drunken backseat drivers are dangerous and explains why he avoids escalators.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E17
Vince Morris

Vince Morris discuss his dad’s propensity for smoking in the dark, his annoyance with mispronunciations and the subjectivity of the English language.
03/26/2004
