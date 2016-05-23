The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

June 23, 2016 - Macklemore

Season 21 E 123 • 06/23/2016

House Democrats stage a sit-in protest to call for gun control legislation, Michelle Wolf dissects the Second Amendment, and Macklemore discusses opioid addiction.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E112
May 23, 2016 - Rose Byrne

Donald Trump helps Chris Christie pay off the debt from his failed presidential run, the TSA tries to recruit new employees, and Rose Byrne discusses "X-Men: Apocalypse."
05/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E113
May 24, 2016 - Katie Couric

The NRA endorses presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Desi Lydic speaks to gun owners about firearm safety, and Katie Couric discusses her documentary "Under the Gun."
05/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E114
May 25, 2016 - Corey Pegues

Brazil faces political turmoil as it prepares for the Olympics, Donald Trump ties Hillary Clinton to a discredited conspiracy theory, and Corey Pegues discusses "Once a Cop."
05/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E115
May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen

Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
05/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E116
June 13, 2016 - James Carville

Trevor discusses the mass shooting in Orlando, FL, Jordan Klepper learns about a GOP delegation dispute in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and James Carville discusses Politicon.
06/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E117
June 14, 2016 - Michelangelo Signorile and Eddie Huang

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton respond to a mass shooting in Florida, Michelangelo Signorile examines homophobia in the U.S., and Eddie Huang discusses "Double Cup Love."
06/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E118
June 15, 2016 - Roland Emmerich

Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic discuss white voters, Roy Wood Jr. examines Alabama's scandal-plagued government, and Roland Emmerich talks about "Independence Day: Resurgence."
06/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E119
June 16, 2016 - Deshauna Barber

Senate Democrats push for gun control in a 15-hour filibuster, Trevor examines Australia's declining species, and Miss USA Deshauna Barber discusses PTSD aid for veterans.
06/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E121
June 21, 2016 - Tavis Smiley

Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper demonstrate why Congress can't pass gun control legislation, a heat wave hits the Southwest, and Tavis Smiley discusses "Before You Judge Me."
06/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E122
June 22, 2016 - John Heilemann and Mark Halperin

Rio de Janeiro prepares for the Olympics, Roy Wood Jr. investigates lobbyists and the Army Corps of Engineers, and John Heilemann and Mark Halperin discuss "The Circus."
06/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E124
June 27, 2016 - Cynthia Erivo

The U.K. votes to leave the European Union, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Jesse Williams's anti-racism speech at the BET Awards, and Cynthia Erivo discusses "The Color Purple."
06/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E125
June 28, 2016 - Calvin Trillin

The Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion regulations in Texas, Jordan Klepper reports on Illinois's budget impasse, and Calvin Trillin discusses "Jackson, 1964."
06/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E126
June 29, 2016 - Laverne Cox

Elizabeth Warren campaigns with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, Desi Lydic fact-checks a Donald Trump speech, and Laverne Cox chats about "Orange Is the New Black."
06/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E127
June 30, 2016 - Chuck Klosterman

The U.K. hunts for a new prime minister following the Brexit vote, Jessica Williams says goodbye to The Daily Show, and Chuck Klosterman discusses "But What If We're Wrong?"
06/30/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E129
July 6, 2016 - Terry McMillan

Hillary Clinton's past remarks about her email investigation prove to be untrue, Donald Trump praises Saddam Hussein, and Terry McMillan discusses "I Almost Forgot About You."
07/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E130
July 7, 2016 - Julia Stiles

Trevor reacts to the police shootings of two black men, Gretchen Carlson sues Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and Julia Stiles discusses "Jason Bourne."
07/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E131
July 18, 2016 - The Road to "The Road"

Trevor takes a look back at the bizarre and unprecedented primary season that led to Donald Trump's emergence as the GOP nominee.
07/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E132
July 19, 2016 - Michael Steele

To kick off The Daily Show's Republican National Convention coverage, Trevor breaks down the first day of speeches, and Michael Steele discusses Donald Trump's GOP nomination.
07/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E133
July 20, 2016 - Christiane Amanpour

From the RNC in Cleveland, Chris Christie leads anti-Hillary Clinton chants, Jordan Klepper examines Donald Trump's faith, and Christiane Amanpour discusses political unity.
07/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E134
July 21, 2016 - Alex Wagner

Live from the RNC in Cleveland, Donald Trump accepts the presidential nomination, Rosie O'Donnell looks back at the mogul's life, and Alex Wagner discusses the election.
07/21/2016
