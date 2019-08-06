Lights Out with David Spade
August 22, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon, Arturo Castro & Mumford & Sons
Season 1 E 16 • 08/22/2019
Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon and Arturo Castro discuss colorful developments in the world of Major League Baseball, and Mumford & Sons interviews to become Spade's house band.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E6August 6, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll & Ian Edwards
Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll and Ian Edwards discuss a rogue bat on a Spirit Airlines flight and Kylie Jenner's over-the-top gift, and show writer Bobby Miyamoto calls in.
08/06/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E7August 7, 2019 - Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum & Christina P.
Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum and Christina P. discuss Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's split as well as Channing Tatum's social media hiatus, and Spade checks in with Johnny the PA.
08/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E8August 8, 2019 - Pete Holmes, Tony Rock & Chelsea Davison
Pete Holmes, Tony Rock and Chelsea Davison discuss Nicolas Cage's bizarre New York Times interview and a farmer's unique proposal, and Spade chats with actor Danny Trejo.
08/08/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E9August 12, 2019 - Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon & Lauren Lapkus
Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon and Lauren Lapkus discuss Caitlyn Jenner's birthday gaffe and an intoxicated flight attendant's arrest, and Spade creates his own diet tea.
08/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E10August 13, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Jo Koy, Punkie Johnson & Lara Beitz
Dennis Miller, Jo Koy and Punkie Johnson discuss Alex Rodriguez's robbery and NFL star Jalen Ramsey's intimidation tactics, and comedian Lara Beitz gripes about dating.
08/13/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E11August 14, 2019 - Ron Funches, Chris Franjola, Megan Gailey & Jon Lovitz
Ron Funches, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey weigh in on Drake's "Abbey Road" tattoo and Mike Tyson's $40,000 monthly weed bill, and Jon Lovitz stops by.
08/14/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E12August 15, 2019 - Robin Thede, Todd Glass, Josh Wolf & Stassi Schroeder
Robin Thede, Todd Glass and Josh Wolf discuss Simon Cowell's new look and Conor McGregor's alleged bar fight, and Stassi Schroeder chats about her first attempt at stand-up.
08/15/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E13August 19, 2019 - Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden & Stephen Root
Spade chats with "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden and Stephen Root, and Rob Schneider reprises an iconic character from "Saturday Night Live."
08/19/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E14August 20, 2019 - Dave Attell, Isla Fisher, Greg Fitzsimmons & Carrot Top
Dave Attell, Isla Fisher and Greg Fitzsimmons react to a celebrity breakup and a report on drug use among dolphins, and Carrot Top drops in for a rapid-fire prop fest.
08/20/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E15August 21, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer & Todd Barry
Panelists Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer and Todd Barry react to an Instagram hoax that duped several celebrities and chat about the latest cast of "Dancing with the Stars."
08/21/2019
08/22/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E17September 3, 2019 - Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan & Pete Holmes
Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan and Pete Holmes discuss Kendall Jenner's Fyre Festival lawsuit and a Catholic school's "Harry Potter" ban, and Chelsea Davison chats about the Emmys.
09/03/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E18September 4, 2019 - Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan & Margaret Cho
Cocaine washes up on a beach in Florida, Heidi Klum gets an odd birthday gift, and Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan and Margaret Cho discuss Ariana Grande's Forever 21 lawsuit.
09/04/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E19September 5, 2019 - Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove & Annie Lederman
Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove and Annie Lederman weigh in on drag queen Farrah Moan's beef with Ariana Grande and a sexy pollution film, and NBA star Nick Young does stand-up.
09/05/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E20September 9, 2019 - Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper & Judd Apatow
Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper and Judd Apatow discuss Kanye West's Sunday Service, Kourtney Kardashian's health scare, and Antonio Brown's release from the Oakland Raiders.
09/09/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E21September 10, 2019 - Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings & Guy Branum
Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings and Guy Branum discuss Lindsay Lohan's return to music and Nicki Minaj's retirement, and Spade goes behind-the-scenes on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/10/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E22September 11, 2019 - Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero & Norm Macdonald
Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero and Norm Macdonald discuss self-driving cars and offer Spade advice about hosting a late-night show, and pro-racecar driver Kurt Busch stops by.
09/11/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E23September 12, 2019 - Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar & Rascal Flatts
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar talk Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison release and LeBron James's trademark request, and Spade interviews Rascal Flatts.
09/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E24September 16, 2019 - Bill Burr & Jim Jefferies
Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies discuss Shane Gillis's "Saturday Night Live" firing and Felicity Huffman's jail sentence, and Spade goes backstage at the Roast of Alec Baldwin.
09/16/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E25September 17, 2019 - Brad Williams, Rob Schneider, Jen Kirkman & Brian Simpson
Brad Williams, Rob Schneider and Jen Kirkman discuss Kanye West's choice not to let his daughter use makeup, Bobby Lee calls in, and comedian Brian Simpson performs.
09/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E26September 18, 2019 - Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana, Fred Armisen & Sean Penn
Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana and Fred Armisen discuss the newest bachelor on "The Bachelor" and Antonio Brown's odd doctor's visits, and Spade gets a tattoo from Sean Penn.
09/18/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E26Spade Gets Another Tattoo from Sean Penn
Nearly 25 years after Sean Penn tattooed him on "SNL," Spade reunites with the amateur artist for more ink and discusses his book "Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn."
09/18/2019
