At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Season 4 E 64 • 02/14/2017

In this live episode, Mary Lynn Rajskub, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Al Jackson sum up #MyLoveLifeIn5Words, list demands for the Cheesecake Factory and toast to a special couple.

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E54
Extended - Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Uncensored

Roast Battle II's Mike Lawrence, Jamar Neighbors and Jeff Ross channel drunk astronauts, list #FoodVillains and get fan-drawn portraits in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/26/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E55
Monday, January 30, 2017

Arden Myrin, Joe DeRosa and Moshe Kasher ponder ways in which companies can take a political stand, find out why people are boycotting Starbucks and make up #DogSongs.
01/30/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E56
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Hampton Yount, Adam Newman and Phoebe Robinson pitch social media platforms for kids, create #OneLetterOffTVShows and revisit the early days of Twitter.
01/31/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E57
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Maz Jobrani, Aisling Bea and David Koechner write panic-inducing headlines, name #HornyAuthors and make ridiculous wagers for the big game.
02/01/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E58
Extended - Thursday, February 2, 2017 - Uncensored

Paul Scheer, Whitney Cummings and Will Sasso catch Tom Brady up on current events, name #FootballMovies and get to know athletic puppies in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/02/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E59
Monday, February 6, 2017

Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi and Ron Funches of "Powerless" uncover evidence of evil rituals at the big game, give fake information on a tour of the White House and #SoftenABadGuy.
02/06/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E60
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Josh McDermitt, Katie Aselton and Seth Morris request money from Sean Spicer, #MakeTVShowsAustralian and plan curriculums under new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
02/07/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E61
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Paul Feig, Nick Swardson and Jen Kirkman call out politicians, discover what happens when Press Secretary Sean Spicer is asked for burrito money and #AddAToyImproveAMovie.
02/08/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E62
Extended - Thursday, February 9, 2017 - Uncensored

Jay Mandyam, Josh Johnson and Annie Lederman offer G-rated descriptions of S&M, recite lines from 90s porn and riff on #InternetHipHop in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/09/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E63
Monday, February 13, 2017

In this live episode, Tom Lennon, Milana Vayntrub and Kyle Kinane guess Justin Trudeau's secret weapon, #RuinA90sSong and start a Twitter war with The Cheesecake Factory.
02/13/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E65
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

In this live episode, Wil Wheaton, Drew Carey and Heather Anne Campbell list #OneWordOffBooks, trounce the Cheesecake Factory and hear Chuck Tingle's latest novella.
02/15/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E66
Thursday, February 16, 2017

In this live episode, Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart name #PresidentialTVShows, list "Star Wars" sex moves and witness the Cheesecake Factory's official surrender.
02/16/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E67
Monday, February 27, 2017

The High Court's Doug Benson, Jessimae Peluso and Slink Johnson guess how Trump will buck tradition next, list #DickFlicks and dream up ways to earn Mardi Gras beads.
02/27/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E68
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Henry Phillips, Angela Trimbur and Brendon Walsh discover what makes Bernie Sanders laugh, receive space transmissions from rich people and tune in to #BabyTV.
02/28/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E69
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Lauren Lapkus, Natalie Morales and Pete Holmes dream up Oprah Winfrey's 2020 presidential platform, #FloridaABook and design unusual games for the Nintendo Switch.
03/01/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E70
Extended - Thursday, March 2, 2017 - Uncensored

Kurt Braunohler, Paul F. Tompkins and #PointsMe winner Jessica Lovelace-Chandler name #SuperOldHeroes and make up Chicago-based TV shows in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/02/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E71
Monday, March 6, 2017

Arielle Vandenberg, Flula Borg and Steve Agee attempt to make amends with Alec Baldwin on Twitter, give Disney films a conservative makeover and invent #CaliforniaMovies.
03/06/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E72
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Beth Stelling, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar offer money-saving tips for Americans without health care, #AddAWomanImproveAQuote and rename celebrities.
03/07/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E73
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Mo Amer, Pardis Parker and Fahim Anwar imagine the outcome of President Trump's new travel ban, guess how national monuments will protest and pitch #RussianTVShows.
03/08/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E74
Extended - Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Uncensored

Matt Braunger, Nick Simmons and Colton Dunn update Chuck Norris facts, explore Jimmy Buffett's retirement home and sing #MonsterSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/09/2017
