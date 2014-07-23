The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail

The One with the Childhood Crushes

Season 1 E 1 • 07/23/2014

Steve Agee, David Koechner, Neal Brennan and Moshe Kasher join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.

More

Watching

Full Ep
20:44

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E1
The One with the Childhood Crushes

Steve Agee, David Koechner, Neal Brennan and Moshe Kasher join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.
07/23/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E2
The One with the Party Fouls

Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani describe the worst party fouls they've committed and host stand-up from Emily Heller, Eugene Mirman, Jon Daly, Nick Offerman and T.J. Miller.
07/30/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E3
The One with the Worst Jobs

Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss the worst jobs they've ever had and host performances from Marc Maron, James Adomian, Chris Hardwick and Justin Willman.
08/06/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E4
The One with the Travel Stories

Pete Holmes, Garfunkel and Oates, Brody Stevens and Rory Scovel join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up and horrible travel stories.
08/13/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E5
The One with the TV Host Perks

Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome Jared Logan, John Hodgman, Todd Glass and "Weird Al" Yankovic as well as a few surprise guests who know what it's like to have a TV show.
08/27/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E6
The One with Betrayal

Kumail Nanjiani and Jonah Ray discuss revenge and betrayal and host stand-up from Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, Doug Benson, Jim Gaffigan and Eric Andre.
09/03/2014
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E7
The One with the Wedding Stories

Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani help the audience find love with performances by Maria Bamford, Gabe Liedman and Jenny Slate, Michael Ian Black and Reggie Watts.
09/10/2014
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S1 • E8
The One with the Horror Stories

Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss their favorite horror movies and feature stand-up by Tom Lennon, Adam Cayton-Holland, Tom Wilson and Kyle Kinane.
09/17/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S2 • E1
The One with the Replacement Hosts

Andy Daly, Cameron Esposito and Hampton Yount perform, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer temporarily take over hosting duties for Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani.
06/30/2015
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S2 • E2
The One with the Jacket

Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss Kumail's snazzy new jacket and welcome comedians Sean Patton, Matt Braunger, Claudia O'Doherty, Adam Pally and Gil Ozeri.
07/07/2015
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
S2 • E3
The One with the Little Girl Named Lucy

Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani apologize to a young audience member and welcome John Mulaney, Brent Weinbach and Brett Gelman for a night of stand-up.
07/14/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021