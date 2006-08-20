Roast of William Shatner

Season 1 E 1 • 08/20/2006

Patton Oswalt, Betty White, Andy Dick, George Takei, Artie Lange, Nichelle Nichols, Farrah Fawcett and others roast Captain Kirk, a.k.a. Mr. Tambourine Man: William Shatner.

