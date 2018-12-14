YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Brief and Futile Love Stories
Menu
Brief and Futile Love Stories
Dramatic Exit
Season 1 E 3 • 12/16/2018
Laura takes her breakup goodbye with Jimmy to the next level to remind him what he’s giving up.
Full Ep
03:55
Brief and Futile Love Stories
S1 • E1
Sober Text
Before Laura can drunk-text Brian from the bar, she realizes she regretfully sober-texted him earlier in the day.
12/14/2018
Full Ep
03:32
Brief and Futile Love Stories
S1 • E2
Text Analysis
When Laura gets a less-than-obvious text from Daniel, her friends overanalyze what it could mean but disagree about his intentions.
12/15/2018
Full Ep
01:58
2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30
Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central
Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021