Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E13
Biniam Bizuneh - An Antidepressant Ad for Black People - Uncensored

Biniam Bizuneh recalls his family's unique takes on American traditions and shares his idea for an antidepressant ad geared toward a black audience.
04/11/2019
Full Ep
03:33

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E14
Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem

Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
Full Ep
09:00

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E1
Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - Uncensored

Ali Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.
05/17/2019
Full Ep
07:16

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E2
Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - Uncensored

Dusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.
05/17/2019
Full Ep
08:23

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E3
Debra DiGiovanni - Why Do We Think Leather Is Sexy? - Uncensored

Debra DiGiovanni wonders why people think leather is an inherently sexy material and reveals her favorite genre of porn.
05/24/2019
Full Ep
11:40

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E4
Sean Patton - Why Marijuana Isn’t a Gateway Drug - Uncensored

Sean Patton explains why marijuana won’t lead to worse decisions and speculates why surgeons listen to Korn during operations.
05/24/2019
Full Ep
06:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E5
Rosebud Baker - How Women Can Tell If an Ex Has Slept with Someone Else - Uncensored

Rosebud Baker details why her year has been so terrible, including the death of two pets and a breakup.
05/31/2019
Full Ep
08:58

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E6
Brandon Wardell - Sex Is Hard When You’re a Genius

Brandon Wardell explains why sex is so boring for him, recalls wooing a date with reruns of “To Catch a Predator” and wonders why stepmom porn is so popular now.
05/31/2019
Full Ep
08:51

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E7
Amy Miller - Being Plus Size in L.A. Is “Brave” - Uncensored

Amy Miller chats about why she loves being plus size in Los Angeles and remembers dealing with a violent vegan as a waitress.
06/07/2019
Full Ep
06:59

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E8
Rob Haze - Getting All Your News from Cardi B

Rob Haze appreciates Cardi B’s political rants and wonders why new words are still being added to the dictionary.
06/07/2019
Full Ep
07:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E9
Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - Uncensored

Blair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.
06/14/2019
Full Ep
05:52

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E10
Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - Uncensored

Teddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.
06/14/2019
Full Ep
07:09

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E11
Matty Ryan - Inhaling a Stranger’s Sneeze - Uncensored

Matty Ryan recalls yawning at the same time someone next to him sneezed and makes his case for why greyhounds are basically aliens.
06/21/2019
Full Ep
07:50

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E12
Mitra Jouhari - Want to Be Mitra Jouhari’s Roommate? - Uncensored

Mitra Jouhari lays out her surprising take on William Shakespeare and asks if anyone in the crowd wants to be her roommate.
06/21/2019
Full Ep
09:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E13
Jak Knight - What Young Guys Screw Up During Sex - Uncensored

Jak Knight reveals the sex act that young straight guys get wrong and admits he doesn’t relate to Chance the Rapper’s hardcore spirituality.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
06:13

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E14
Mo Welch - Mo Welch Takes on Internet Trolls

Mo Welch gets ahead of the sexist trolls who will likely comment on this video and recalls coming out to her mom.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
09:48

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E1
Zack Fox - The Internet Has Made Dads Obsolete - Uncensored

Zack Fox talks about making enough money to be a "free-range father" and a revelation that he had in the middle of ass play.
09/27/2019
Full Ep
06:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E2
Ryan O'Flanagan - Why Alcohol Is Better Than Weed

Ryan O'Flanagan weighs in on the weed versus booze debate and explains why gender reveal parties are pointless.
09/27/2019
Full Ep
07:17

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E3
Anna Drezen - Female-Friendly Porn Sucks - Uncensored

Anna Drezen discovers how to make "Hamilton" tickets worth their price and suggests ways to improve porn marketed to women.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
08:37

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E4
Ahamed Weinberg - "Yesterday" Is the Worst Movie - Uncensored

Ahamed Weinberg breaks down why "Yesterday" is a terrible movie and explains why his parents’ anniversary is tainted forever.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
06:35

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E5
Devon Walker - Watching a White Guy Get Arrested - Uncensored

Devon Walker recalls the first time he saw a white man get arrested and blames Eddie Murphy for white people appropriating black culture.
10/11/2019
