Lights Out with David Spade

January 29, 2020 - Christina P., Moshe Kasher & Preacher Lawson

Season 1 E 86 • 01/29/2020

Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson discuss new additions to "The Bachelor" franchise, Lil Jon calls in, and Spade marvels at a dog's viral encounter with a snake.

21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E76
January 13, 2020 - Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz & Jeremiah Watkins

Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the 2020 Oscar snubs, the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle and Drake's million-dollar gift to himself.
01/13/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E77
January 14, 2020 - Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan & Chris Hardwick

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss the champagne drama on "The Bachelor," Cardi B's political aspirations and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new TV series.
01/14/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E78
January 15, 2020 - Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster & Greg Fitzsimmons

Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster and Greg Fitzsimmons discuss Tekashi 69's prison request and Ja Rule's new tax company, and Spade spices up "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
01/15/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E79
January 16, 2020 - Joel McHale, Guy Branum & Lizzy Cooperman

Joel McHale, Guy Branum and Lizzy Cooperman discuss Mark Wahlberg's beef with Dr. Oz, Chris Franjola calls in, and Spade shares his deleted scene from "9-1-1: Lone Star."
01/16/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E80
January 20, 2020 - Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin & Punkie Johnson

Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion and Beyonce's gift to her celebrity pals, and comedian Dylan Sullivan performs.
01/20/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E81
January 21, 2020 - Annie Lederman, Doug Benson & Steve Rannazzisi

Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi discuss Diplo's bracket for "The Bachelor" and a new facial recognition app, and reality star Nick Viall tries stand-up.
01/21/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E82
January 22, 2020 - Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf & Arielle Vandenberg

Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf and Arielle Vandenberg discuss the death of Mr. Peanut, a lawsuit over a Ben & Jerry's slogan and the spread of a bizarre TikTok phenomenon.
01/22/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E83
January 23, 2020 - Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino & Tim Dillon

Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon discuss Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty's assault accusations, a rise in scooter injuries and StubHub's loans for NFL fans.
01/23/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E84
January 27, 2020 - Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola & Brendan Schaub

Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola and Brendan Schaub discuss the 2020 Grammy Awards and a lavish birthday party for Kylie Jenner's toddler, and Spade auditions for "Dolittle."
01/27/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E85
January 28, 2020 - Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray & Tony Rock

Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock discuss Mattel's inclusive Barbie dolls, a trip for "The Bachelor" contestants and Vermont's emoji license plates.
01/28/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E87
January 30, 2020 - Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo & Megan Gailey

Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey discuss a Minnie Mouse performer's brawl with a Las Vegas security guard, game day prop bets and Offset's L.A. incident.
01/30/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E88
February 3, 2020 - Pete Holmes, Dana Gould & Cristela Alonzo

Pete Holmes, Dana Gould and Cristela Alonzo discuss Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show and Post Malone's pricey club outing, and Spade reveals his "Puppy Bowl" gig.
02/03/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E89
February 4, 2020 - Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar

Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's Twitter slipup and Elon Musk's music career, and Bobby Miyamoto has dinner with "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E90
February 5, 2020 - Jo Koy, Ron Funches & Morgan Stewart

Jo Koy, Ron Funches and Morgan Stewart discuss Madonna's crowd work in London, a sex doll establishment in Las Vegas and a pizza-shaped engagement ring from Domino's Pizza.
02/05/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E91
February 6, 2020 - Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman & Justin Martindale

Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman and Justin Martindale weigh in on the swag bags at the 2020 Oscars and a man's coronavirus prank gone wrong, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
02/06/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E92
February 10, 2020 - Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril & Sarah Tiana

Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril and Sarah Tiana discuss the 2020 Oscars, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie's social media drama and Erykah Badu's new line of incense.
02/10/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E93
February 11, 2020 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Beth Stelling

Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Beth Stelling discuss the backlash from Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars speech and a man's halftime show lawsuit, and Spade reveals his E! red carpet gig.
02/11/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E94
February 12, 2020 - Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf & Erik Griffin

Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf and Erik Griffin discuss Hollywood's face tattoo trend and Jussie Smollett's indictment, and Spade holds a business meeting with Lisa Vanderpump.
02/12/2020
21:29
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E95
February 13, 2020 - Jim Carrey

"Kidding" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" star Jim Carrey sits down with Spade to chat about his start in comedy, his extensive acting career and answer questions from the audience.
02/13/2020
21:30
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E96
February 24, 2020 - Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock & Chris Franjola

Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and Gigi Hadid's beef with Jake Paul, and a coronavirus expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
02/24/2020
Highlight
05:45

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E96
Italy's Coronavirus Outbreak

Giorgio Armani hosts an empty fashion show and "Mission: Impossible VII" halts filming amid Italy's coronavirus scare, and a Lights Out correspondent (Dana Carvey) weighs in.
02/24/2020
Highlight
05:15

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E96
Gigi Hadid's Beef with Jake Paul & FIT's Fashion Show Backlash

Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Gigi Hadid's feud with Jake Paul, a racially charged fashion show and a bold career move for Steven Spielberg's daughter.
02/24/2020
