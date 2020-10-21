The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 4, 2020 - Geraldo Cadava & Evan Osnos
Season 26 E 22 • 11/04/2020
Roy Wood Jr. gives up on polls over the unexpected closeness of Election 2020, Trevor talks to "The Hispanic Republican" author Geraldo Cadava, and Evan Osnos discusses his book "Joe Biden."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E13October 21, 2020 - Chris Rock
Trevor covers electoral battles in the U.S. Senate, Michael Kosta talks to three deception artists about President Trump's constant lying, and Chris Rock talks about his role on "Fargo."
10/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E14October 22, 2020 - Elizabeth Warren
Roy Wood Jr. begins the countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Desi Lydic Fox-splains allegations against Hunter Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses the presidential race.
10/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E15October 23, 2020 - Alicia Garza & Rashida Jones
Trevor covers the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activist Alicia Garza discusses her book "The Purpose of Power," and Rashida Jones talks about "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E16October 26, 2020 - Bruce Springsteen
Early voting surges in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, and Bruce Springsteen talks about his album and documentary "Letter to You."
10/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E17October 27, 2020 - Chelsea Handler
Jaboukie Young-White serves as President Trump's beleaguered teleprompter operator, Desi Lydic talks to undecided voters, and comedian Chelsea Handler discusses her special "Evolution."
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E18October 28, 2020 - Ice Cube
Trevor examines Halloween in the coronavirus era, Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's 100 worst scandals, and Ice Cube discusses the Contract with Black America.
10/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E19October 29, 2020 - Kamala Harris
Roy Wood Jr. discusses Black men's support for President Trump, Jordan Klepper chats with Trump rally-goers in Lancaster, PA, and Trevor talks to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
10/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E990Remembering RBG - A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic celebrates the legacy of iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while coping with her passing in a show featuring interviews with Imani Gandy, Elizabeth Warren and more.
10/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E20November 2, 2020 - Michael Harriot
Roy Wood Jr. highlights more of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Michael Kosta talks to suburban white women who support Trump, and The Root's Michael Harriot discusses the Black vote.
11/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E21November 3, 2020 - Live Coverage of Election Night
In this one-hour special, Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide live Election Night coverage as America braces itself to find out who will win the Trump-Biden presidential race.
11/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E23November 5, 2020 - Soledad O'Brien
Coronavirus cases soar in the U.S., Michael Kosta learns about potential post-election chaos, and Soledad O'Brien discusses problematic punditry and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E24November 9, 2020 - Ruby Bridges & Anthony Anderson
President Trump refuses to concede the election to Joe Biden, activist Ruby Bridges discusses her book "This Is Your Time," and actor Anthony Anderson talks about his role on "black-ish."
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E25November 10, 2020 - Lenny Kravitz
GOP leaders back President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, Trevor breaks down the history of presidential concession speeches, and Lenny Kravitz discusses his book "Let Love Rule."
11/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E26November 11, 2020 - Halsey
Trevor highlights some uplifting developments, Michael Kosta talks to Americans seeking dental care in Mexico, and singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her book "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E27November 12, 2020 - Megan Rapinoe & Forest Whitaker
Africa sets a global example for how to handle COVID-19, soccer star Megan Rapinoe discusses her memoir "One Life," and actor Forest Whitaker talks about his holiday film "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E28November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E29November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart
Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E30November 18, 2020 - Lucy McBath & Lindsey Vonn
Lewis Black reacts to the rise of far-right news networks in the U.S., Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses her memoir "Standing Our Ground," and Lindsey Vonn talks about "The Pack."
11/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E31November 19, 2020 - Bill Gates
Rudy Giuliani has a hair dye malfunction, Trevor examines the pandemic's effects on Thanksgiving, and Bill Gates discusses COVID-19, climate change and his new podcast with Rashida Jones.
11/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E32November 30, 2020 - Stephen Curry
Donald Trump advances cruel policies in the final days of his presidency, Dulce Sloan examines the economic costs of climate change, and Stephen Curry discusses the launch of Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Last-Minute Cruelty
President Trump spends his few remaining weeks in office pushing a policy that would make it harder for immigrants to become citizens and bringing back executions by firing squad.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Mike Tyson Returns, Biden Breaks Foot & Canceled SantaCon
Mike Tyson faces off against Roy Jones Jr. in a high-profile boxing match, Joe Biden injures his foot while playing with his dog, and SantaCon gets canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Stephen Curry - Prepping for a New NBA Season & Curry Brand
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry discusses his tweet about Nate Robinson's boxing match against Jake Paul, challenges he faces in the next NBA season and launching Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Count On It with Dulce - The Cost of Climate Change
Dulce Sloan talks to Stanford University climate economist Marshall Burke and activist Delaney Reynolds about the staggering economic costs of a do-nothing approach to the climate crisis.
11/30/2020
