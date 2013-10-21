@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Season 1 E 7 • 10/30/2013
The contestants review the Nintendo DS from a gorilla's perspective.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:14
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E1Monday, October 21, 2013
Doug Benson, Natasha Leggero and Kumail Nanjiani delve into the world of porn films that sound like Etsy stores and movie titles that sound like pooping.
10/21/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E2Tuesday, October 22, 2013
Kurt Braunohler, Andy Daly and Brendon Walsh decide if certain tweets are #WorseThanHitler, and find similarities between Ke$ha and reviews of rest stop bathrooms.
10/22/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E3Wednesday, October 23, 2013
James Adomian, June Diane Raphael and Mike Lawrence review fart-filtering underwear, guess if tweets are tagged #FML or #YOLO, and change TV titles so they sound fat.
10/23/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E4Thursday, October 24, 2013
Kyle Kinane, Deon Cole and Tom Lennon respond as guests to a racist birthday party event posted on Facebook, create taglines to sell strange Etsy items, and make Chris cringe.
10/24/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E5Monday, October 28, 2013
Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal and Doug Benson create spooky variations of celebrities' names, advise married women on masturbation and write titles of BuzzFeed lists.
10/28/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E6Tuesday, October 29, 2013
Matt Braunger, Nikki Glaser and Patton Oswalt tweet as if they were at famous historical events, celebrate National Cat Day and come up with lame comic book characters.
10/29/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E7Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Matt Besser, Megan Neuringer and Scott Aukerman invent new holidays, review the Nintendo DS as if they were a gorilla, and ask a Twinkie burger questions.
10/30/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E8Thursday, October 31, 2013
Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Steve Agee answer questions about the supernatural and make up an Amazon wish list for the New Orleans Pelicans' terrifying new mascot.
10/31/2013
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E9Monday, November 4, 2013
Jonah Ray, Ali Wong and Howard Kremer interpret emoji, guess the most expensive item sold at Oprah Winfrey's yard sale and come up with gross kinds of coffee.
11/04/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E10Tuesday, November 5, 2013
Rhys Darby, Michael Che and Iliza Shlesinger invent tag lines for bizarre Etsy products and compare Yelp reviews of Chuck E. Cheese and jail.
11/05/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E11Wednesday, November 6, 2013
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Ron Funches mourn the loss of Blockbuster and reveal items that they would give away for free on Craigslist.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E12Thursday, November 7, 2013
Baron Vaughn, Julie Klausner and Paul F. Tompkins seperate Ryan Gosling and Ryan Seacrest fan fiction, tweet from the moon landing and invent BuzzFeed lists.
11/07/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E13Monday, November 11, 2013
John Hodgman, Grace Helbig and Kurt Braunohler question someone who still uses Myspace and guess whether tweets are hashtagged #stoned, #drunk or #pregnant.
11/11/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E14Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Nikki Glaser, Judd Apatow and David Koechner write the OkCupid profile for an alleged drug cartel member and come up with humiliating Google searches.
11/12/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E15Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Andi Osho, Neal Brennan and David Spade comment on photobombed Instagrams, Vines from Vegas and Nicolas Cage's sex photos.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021