Comedy Central Presents
Daniel Tosh
Season 7 E 23 • 07/24/2003
Daniel Tosh finds a new use for cargo pants, tricks people at the airport and describes his idea for a new game show.
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E13Ron White
Ron White talks about his wealthy in-laws, describes being thrown out of a bar in New York City and admits to being a cowboy who doesn't like to hunt.
05/08/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E14Charlie Viracola
Charlie Viracola wants to create his own planet where masturbation at the post office is allowed, George W. Bush isn’t and toes aren’t considered pre-existing conditions.
05/15/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E15Jeff Stilson
Jeff Stilson talks about his love of televised sports, recounts the miracle of childbirth and weighs the pros and cons of married life.
05/22/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E16Sheryl Underwood
Sheryl Underwood weighs in on problems in Catholicism, explains why she likes George W. Bush and talks about the struggles of dating.
05/29/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E17Dwayne Kennedy
Dwayne Kennedy reflects on post-9/11 racial tensions, weighs in on changing demographics and empathizes with Osama bin Laden.
06/05/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E18Eddie Brill
Eddie Brill breaks down post-9/11 New York City, thinks Ted Kennedy is invincible and explains why all religions deserve respect.
06/12/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E19David Feldman
David Feldman explains how his daughters made him a feminist, compares the effects of different drugs and rails against sex education in schools.
06/19/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E20Robert Hawkins
Robert Hawkins talks about Army life, traveling the world and bad haircuts.
07/04/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E21Joey Kola
Joey Kola weighs in on modern fatherhood, can't figure out funding for space and lists the only four things men want in life.
07/10/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E22Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham consults his pal Walter about marriage, questions Melvin the Superhero's abilities and helps Peanut the Woozle figure out where he is.
07/17/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E24Gregg Rogell
Gregg Rogell describes the benefits of riding a specific subway line in New York City and laments his lack of incentive for quitting smoking.
08/01/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E25Wayne Federman
Wayne Federman learns about sarcasm in New York City, explains why the carpool lane discriminates against lonely people and describes a distracting Kiss concert.
08/15/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E26Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith is thankful she's never won the lottery, wants to give her younger self dating advice and hates competing for men.
08/21/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E27Comedy Central Presents Arnez J.
Arnez J. reflects on 9/11, talks about getting overmedicated at dental surgery and explains why men should roleplay for their women.
08/29/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E28Rich Vos
Rich Vos shares stories about hellish travel destinations and his daughter's attractive teacher.
09/05/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E1John Heffron
John Heffron explains the difference between women and video games, then laments his diminishing sex life.
01/30/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E2Dat Phan
Dat Phan talks about his Asian-American upbringing, taunting his Vietnamese mother and what it likes being in interracial relationships.
01/30/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E3D.C. Benny
D.C. Benny shares dentist horror stories and describes the worst things about riding the subway in New York City.
02/06/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E4Frank Caliendo
Frank Caliendo serves up a wide range of impressions, including George W. Bush, John Madden and Scooby-Doo.
02/06/2004
