7 Minutes in Purgatory

Ian Abramson

Season 2 E 2 • 12/08/2016

Host Ian Abramson takes his turn onstage, putting his body -- and his ego -- on the line to demonstrate different kinds of physical comedy.

04:35

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E2
Nick Vatterott

Nick Vatterott questions the legitimacy of 7 Minutes in Purgatory, deliberates strip club marketing and tries to meditate his way out of the stand-up truck.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
05:08

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E3
Dave Hill - Uncensored

Dave Hill expounds on his troubles at home, talks about flying with an infant and reads selections from his own erotic short stories.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
04:53

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E4
Joel Kim Booster - Uncensored

Joel Kim Booster talks about being unable to relate to Asian stereotypes, admits to excessive masturbation and reflects on the most memorable Christmas gift of his childhood.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
05:38

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E5
Roy Wood Jr. - Uncensored

Roy Wood Jr. talks about the noises in New York City, shares his uncle's outdated relationship advice and explains some of the modern struggles of being black in America.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
05:37

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E6
Aparna Nancherla

Aparna Nancherla deconstructs everyday life in New York City, from battling seasonal extremes to struggling through eternal singlehood.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
04:08

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E7
Seaton Smith - Uncensored

Seaton Smith discusses strange encounters with New York City fans, weighs in on dating younger women and shares the most romantic thing his girlfriend has ever said to him.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
04:12

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E8
Matteo Lane & Liza Treyger

Matteo Lane and Liza Treyger talk about Liza's Russian parents and simulate an ice skating routine to an 80s power ballad.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
04:50

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E9
Wham City

Alan Resnick, Ben O'Brien and Robby Rackleff of Wham City face a major setback when bringing an Italian restaurant to life.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
03:44

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S1 • E10
Dan Deacon

Dan Deacon leads a sing-along with the remote crowd and celebrates select members of the audience.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
06:34

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S2 • E1
Caitlin Gill & Bobcat Goldthwait

When Caitlin Gill and Bobcat Goldthwait team up to perform for an empty theater, they discuss living together, movie reboots and who is the more political one.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
06:15

Full Ep
06:37

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S2 • E3
Michelle Buteau - Uncensored

Michelle Buteau talks about coming to terms with her body and giving up on having a corporate wardrobe.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
07:20

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S2 • E4
Colton Dunn - Uncensored

After revealing why he doesn't perform under his full name, Colton Dunn discusses being mixed race and gripes about certain TV shows.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
05:59

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S2 • E5
John Dore

Jon Dore slowly makes his way onstage to talk about hanging out with the wrong crowd, Donald Trump, grammar rules and an embarrassing fashion faux pas.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
05:31

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S2 • E6
Adam Lustick

An energetic Adam Lustick uses the stage to demonstrate a beach-body workout while talking about his recent breakup.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
06:25

7 Minutes in Purgatory
S2 • E7
Maria Bamford - Uncensored

When Maria Bamford performs to an empty theater, she decides to create a few audience members for herself before talking about how hard it is to find love.
12/08/2016
