South Park

Pajama Day

Season 25 E 1 • 02/02/2022

The 4th grade class is banned from wearing their pajamas to school on the most important day of the year.

South Park
S12 • E7
Super Fun Time

While the kids are on an educational field trip to a living museum, Cartman makes Butters sneak away from the class to go to the amusement center located next door.
04/23/2008
South Park
S12 • E8
The China Probrem

With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
South Park
S12 • E9
Breast Cancer Show Ever

Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
South Park
S12 • E10
Pandemic

While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
South Park
S12 • E11
Pandemic 2 – The Startling

Giant guinea pigs are attacking cities all over the world. The boys have the key that will save everyone from the onslaught but they're stranded in the Andes Mountains.
10/29/2008
South Park
S12 • E12
About Last Night…

While the country celebrates the outcome of the election, the new President-elect catches everyone off guard when he arrives at the White House prematurely.
11/05/2008
South Park
S12 • E13
Elementary School Musical

The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
South Park
S12 • E14
The Ungroundable

Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
South Park
S24 • E1
The Pandemic Special

The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South Park
S24 • E2
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South Park
S25 • E1
Pajama Day

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
South Park
S25 • E2
The Big Fix

Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
South Park
S25 • E3
City People

Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
South Park
S25 • E4
Back to the Cold War

A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
South Park
S25 • E5
Help, My Teenager Hates Me!

The boys find out that the joys of playing Airsoft come with the challenges of dealing with teenagers.
03/09/2022
South Park
S25 • E6
Credigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special

Butters is shocked to learn that people in South Park don’t understand what St. Patrick’s Day is really about.
03/16/2022
