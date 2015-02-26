@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Season 2 E 78 • 03/18/2015
Rick Glassman, Bianca Kajlich and Ron Funches of "Undateable" learn about the Knockout Challenge, guess which strange wrestling videos are real and write awful Tinder bios.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E67Extended - Thursday, February 26, 2015 - Uncensored
Kate Micucci, Brandon Johnson and T.J. Miller #RuinAFairyTale, guess which Bollywood scenes are real and list "House of Cards" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/26/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E68Monday, March 2, 2015
Jen Kirkman, Baratunde Thurston and Doug Benson find out how Justin Bieber celebrated his 21st birthday, list #HellishFoods and come up with adult-themed Dr. Seuss books.
03/02/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E69Tuesday, March 3, 2015
Kevin Smith, Jessica Chobot and Matt Mira learn about a creepy new video game, list #TechTVShows and guess whether tweets were written by Marc Maron or Chris's mom.
03/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E71Extended - Thursday, March 5, 2015 - Uncensored
Trevor Moore, Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Thune describe teenage Prince, list #LesserKnownArtists and guess which websites are real in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E72Monday, March 9, 2015
Mamrie Hart, Yassir Lester and Jonah Ray learn about a new term that Chris coined on "Talking Dead," list #SofterActionHeroes and make announcements as Apple CEO Tim Cook.
03/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E73Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Mark Normand, Seth Herzog and Nikki Glaser watch a Super Mario Bros. anti-drug PSA from the 80s, list #5WordDealBreakers and write hostile sticky notes to hang on a fridge.
03/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E74Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Emily Heller, Brendon Walsh and Randy Liedtke learn about a regrettably named men's shelter, #MakeAMovieHealthy and guess which bizarre PSAs are real.
03/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E75Extended - Thursday, March 12, 2015 - Uncensored
Beth Behrs, Jonathan Kite and Whitney Cummings of "2 Broke Girls" list #BudgetBooks, decode drunk Vines and name ancient Egyptian pornos in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/12/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E76Monday, March 16, 2015
Alice Wetterlund, Ricky Velez and Jesse Joyce #MakeACelebrityIrish, write business slogans for questionable companies and come up with awful tourist destinations.
03/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E77Tuesday, March 17, 2015
April Richardson, Sean Patton and Paul Scheer list #NBABands, hashtag images of St. Patrick's Day debauchery and write suggestive texts as leprechauns.
03/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E78Wednesday, March 18, 2015
03/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E79Extended - Thursday, March 19, 2015 - Uncensored
David Wain, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel of "Childrens Hospital" list porn parody catchphrases, #AdorableIllnesses and odd ebook chapters in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E80Monday, March 23, 2015
Vanessa Ramos, Kyle Kinane and Rhys Darby comfort a forlorn piccolo player, #InternetASong, guess why vloggers are crying and fill in the blanks in Deepak Chopra tweets.
03/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E81Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Fortune Feimster, Ben Gleib and Moshe Kasher list roles for Chris to play on "The X-Files" reboot, describe #MyExIn5Words and reveal their spring break regrets.
03/24/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E82Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Steve Agee, Tom Lennon and #PointsMe comedian Chris Cubas watch the "Entourage" movie trailer, list #FantasyCelebs, translate emoji and write inappropriate acrostic poems.
03/25/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E83Extended - Thursday, March 26, 2015 - Uncensored
The Roast of Justin Bieber's Natasha Leggero, Sarah Tiana and Jeff Ross list TapouT slogans, dull crimes and "Furious 7" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/26/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E84Monday, April 6, 2015
Justin Willman, Jade Catta-Preta and Doug Benson imagine #MyTombstoneIn5Words, announce bizarre sporting events and come up with overly specific automatic text replies.
04/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E85Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Jessimae Peluso, Adam Ray and Andrew Santino learn about new Rand Paul campaign merchandise, #RuinADrink and list irrational fears that parents have about the Internet.
04/07/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E86Wednesday, April 8, 2015
Will Forte, Kristen Schaal and Horatio Sanz write pickup lines for an oversexed rodent, list #BirdBands and retitle bizarre performance-art pieces.
04/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E87Extended - Thursday, April 9, 2015 - Uncensored
In this extended and uncensored episode, Jamie Lee, Matt McCarthy and Pete Holmes come up scenes for the "Avengers" sequel, list #AstronautProblems and translate for R2-D2.
04/09/2015
