The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
Season 24 E 71 • 02/26/2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
S24 • E24060Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira
Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
S24 • E24061Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
S24 • E63February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee
President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
02/12/2019
S24 • E64Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
S24 • E65Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson
Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
S24 • E66February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu
Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
S24 • E67Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
S24 • E68Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
S24 • E69Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
S24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
S24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
S24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
S24 • E74A Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
S24 • E75This Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
S24 • E76The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
S24 • E77You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
S24 • E78Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman
Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
S24 • E80Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown
Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
S24 • E81Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia
Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
S24 • E82Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee
Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
S24 • E83March 19, 2019 - Will Packer
Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
Highlight
05:10
S24 E83Who's Responsible for the Rise of Socialism in America?
Right-wing pundits blame progressive politicians for socialism's growing popularity in the U.S., but Neal Brennan places the blame squarely on the super-rich.
03/19/2019
Highlight
05:36
S24 E83The Boeing 737 Max Safety Debacle & Airplane Manufacturers' Power Over the FAA
An investigation found that pilots were trained to fly the now-infamous Boeing 737 Max via a brief iPad course, and Trevor examines Boeing's influence over the FAA.
03/19/2019
Interview
08:22
S24 E83Will Packer - Documenting an American Tragedy with "The Atlanta Child Murders"
Will Packer discusses his docuseries "The Atlanta Child Murders," which examines the unsolved murders of dozens of African-American children committed between 1979 and 1981.
03/19/2019
Highlight
04:48
S24 E83Devin Nunes's Twitter Lawsuit, Robert Kraft's Sweetheart Legal Deal & The $1.4 Million Pigeon
Rep. Devin Nunes sues Twitter for defamation, prosecutors offer to drop solicitation charges against Robert Kraft, and a racing pigeon fetches $1.4 million at an auction.
03/19/2019
