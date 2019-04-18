My Least Favorite Thing
Zack Makes Jimmy O. Yang Wash a Whole Bunch of Dishes
Season 1 E 2 • 04/19/2019
Jimmy O. Yang confronts his hatred of doing the dishes by washing some with Zack -- and also by washing Zack.
