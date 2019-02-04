The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg
Season 24 E 102 • 04/29/2019
President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E91April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin
A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
04/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E92Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton
Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E93Extended - April 4, 2019 - Bernie Sanders
Controversy swirls around William Barr's Mueller report summary, Democrats call for President Trump's tax returns, and Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his 2020 White House bid.
04/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E95Extended - April 9, 2019 - Abby Wambach
Democrats spar with White House officials over President Trump's tax returns, Ronny Chieng reacts to food-based lawsuits in the U.S., and Abby Wambach discusses "Wolfpack."
04/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E96Extended - April 10, 2019 - Oprah Winfrey
Maxine Waters smacks down Steve Mnuchin, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democratic presidential candidates' black voter outreach, and Oprah Winfrey discusses "The Path Made Clear."
04/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E97Extended - April 11, 2019 - Lizzo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested, Desi Lydic examines the Me Too movement's effects on Wall Street work culture, and Lizzo chats about her album "Cuz I Love You."
04/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E98Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen
The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E99Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman
CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E100Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates
Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E101Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell
Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E102Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg
04/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E103Extended - April 30, 2019 - Jesse Williams
Some 2020 Democratic candidates struggle to be noticed, Dulce Sloan explains Joe Biden's appeal to black female voters, and Jesse Williams discusses his "Grey's Anatomy" role.
04/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E104Extended - May 1, 2019 - Chelsea Handler
Senators grill Attorney General William Barr, Roy Wood Jr. examines humanity's lack of concern over climate change, and Chelsea Handler talks "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
05/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E105Extended - May 2, 2019 - Charlize Theron
A whale is suspected of spying for Russia, Jordan Klepper talks about his show Klepper, and actor Charlize Theron chats about "Long Shot" and the Africa Outreach Project.
05/02/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E106Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard
Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.
05/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E107Extended - May 7, 2019 - Valerie Jarrett
Scientists warn over 1 million species face imminent extinction, Trump officials risk congressional contempt, and Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice."
05/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E108Extended - May 8, 2019 - Tyra Banks
Footage of Bernie Sanders reveals his ideological consistency, Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars in a decade, and Tyra Banks discusses her return to Sports Illustrated.
05/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E109May 9, 2019 - Mark Jonathan Harris & Deborah Oppenheimer
South Africa's general election heats up, Desi Lydic tackles sexist coverage of the 2020 race, and filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer discuss "Foster."
05/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E110What in the World?
The Daily Show revisits outrageous news stories from around the world, including a pole-dancing controversy in China and professional lightsaber dueling in France.
05/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E111It's 2020 24/7
The Daily Show provides an overview of some of the many, many Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
05/15/2019
