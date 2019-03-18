The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton

Season 24 E 92 • 04/03/2019

Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."

30:49
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E82
Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee

Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E83
March 19, 2019 - Will Packer

Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
35:40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E84
Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd

President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
30:39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E85
Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen

Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
28:22
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E86
Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
30:09
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E87
Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall

Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
35:11
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E88
Extended - March 27, 2019 - Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Trevor profiles 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Michael Kosta reacts to cruel proposals from the Trump administration, and Jennifer L. Eberhardt discusses "Biased."
03/27/2019
29:06
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E89
Extended - March 28, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o

Trevor examines the phenomenon of snowplow parenting, Desi Lydic investigates gender price discrimination, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses her dual role in the movie "Us."
03/28/2019
29:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E90
Extended - April 1, 2019 - Hakeem Jeffries

Joe Biden is accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, President Trump cuts off aid to Central American countries, and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chats with Trevor.
04/01/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E91
April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin

A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
04/02/2019
29:47
30:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E93
Extended - April 4, 2019 - Bernie Sanders

Controversy swirls around William Barr's Mueller report summary, Democrats call for President Trump's tax returns, and Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his 2020 White House bid.
04/04/2019
29:33
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E95
Extended - April 9, 2019 - Abby Wambach

Democrats spar with White House officials over President Trump's tax returns, Ronny Chieng reacts to food-based lawsuits in the U.S., and Abby Wambach discusses "Wolfpack."
04/09/2019
34:37
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E96
Extended - April 10, 2019 - Oprah Winfrey

Maxine Waters smacks down Steve Mnuchin, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democratic presidential candidates' black voter outreach, and Oprah Winfrey discusses "The Path Made Clear."
04/10/2019
30:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E97
Extended - April 11, 2019 - Lizzo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested, Desi Lydic examines the Me Too movement's effects on Wall Street work culture, and Lizzo chats about her album "Cuz I Love You."
04/11/2019
29:04
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E98
Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen

The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
28:21
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E99
Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman

CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
30:54
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E100
Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates

Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
29:08
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E101
Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell

Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
35:45
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E102
Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg

President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
29:42
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E103
Extended - April 30, 2019 - Jesse Williams

Some 2020 Democratic candidates struggle to be noticed, Dulce Sloan explains Joe Biden's appeal to black female voters, and Jesse Williams discusses his "Grey's Anatomy" role.
04/30/2019
Highlight
05:01

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E103
Why Are Black Women Voters Leaning Toward Joe Biden?

Dulce Sloan gets to the bottom of why 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is so popular among black female voters.
04/30/2019
Interview
10:00

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E103
Jesse Williams - Starring in "Grey's Anatomy" & Fighting to Decriminalize Weed - Extended Interview

Actor Jesse Williams discusses his 15th season on "Grey's Anatomy," his love of directing and his collaboration with Spike Jonze on the ad for the cannabis dispensary MedMen.
04/30/2019
Highlight
06:52

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E103
Car Crash at Cory Booker's Campaign Event & Joe Biden's Bungled "Union Man" Speech in Pennsylvania

A car accident interrupts Cory Booker's campaign speech, and Joe Biden appeals to the white working class during a flub-filled rally in Pennsylvania.
04/30/2019
Highlight
05:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E103
Coup Attempt in Venezuela, Fake Vacation Photo Service & Pope Francis's Commandment to Hairdressers

Venezuela is in the throes of an attempted coup, a company offers fake vacation photos for social media users, and Pope Francis asks hairdressers to refrain from gossiping.
04/30/2019
