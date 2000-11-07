Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Kevin Hart
Season 8 E 6 • 02/13/2004
Kevin Hart explains why being a newlywed is rough, learns that driving a big truck won't make him taller and talks about his mother's go-to answer for when things go wrong.
Watching
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E6
Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E22
Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham consults his pal Walter about marriage, questions Melvin the Superhero's abilities and helps Peanut the Woozle figure out where he is.
07/17/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E6
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart explains why being a newlywed is rough, learns that driving a big truck won't make him taller and talks about his mother's go-to answer for when things go wrong.
02/13/2004
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E3
DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E2
Doug Benson
Doug Benson justifies his love of keeping his socks on during sex, his hatred of imagined Famous Amos knockoff cookies and his adoration of marijuana.
01/09/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E13
Greer Barnes
Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E9
Donald Glover
Donald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a black nerd.
03/19/2010
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E11
Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her mom's quirky style, details what it's like to hang out with her drunk friends and recalls an awkward exchange with a stranger.
03/26/2010