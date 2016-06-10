The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 26, 2016 - John Della Volpe & Phil Collins
Season 22 E 15 • 10/26/2016
Trevor examines the online media's partisan divide, John Della Volpe talks about polling millennial voters, and Phil Collins chats about his memoir "Not Dead Yet."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E4October 6, 2016 - Carmelo Anthony
Ronny Chieng unpacks a racist segment from "The O'Reilly Factor," Desi Lydic investigates political sexism, and Carmelo Anthony discusses the Carmelo Anthony Foundation.
10/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E5October 10, 2016 - Xavier Becerra
Donald Trump brags about groping women in a 2005 video, Trevor likens Trump to an African dictator, and Xavier Becerra discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
10/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E6October 11, 2016 - Charlamagne Tha God - Uncensored
Desi Lydic fact-checks 2016's second presidential debate, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's sexual assault scandal, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses "The Breakfast Club."
10/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E7October 12, 2016 - Bryan Christy
Conservative Christians defend Donald Trump's Pussygate comments, The Best F#@king News Team debates trigger warnings, and Bryan Christy discusses the rhino horn trade.
10/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E9October 17, 2016 - Russell Simmons
The U.S. bombs Yemen, Donald Trump claims that the 2016 presidential election will be rigged, and Russell Simmons discusses the Muslims Are Speaking Out campaign.
10/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E10October 18, 2016 - Uzo Aduba
Melania Trump addresses Donald Trump's Pussygate scandal, WikiLeaks publishes Hillary Clinton's emails and Wall Street speeches, and Uzo Aduba discusses "American Pastoral."
10/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E11October 19, 2016 - Matt Taibbi
In this live episode, Trevor and Matt Taibbi unpack Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's final presidential debate, and Roy Wood Jr. grills apathetic black voters.
10/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E12October 20, 2016 - Mike Colter
Donald Trump threatens to challenge the results of the 2016 election, Roy Wood Jr. examines the struggles black journalists face, and Mike Colter discusses "Luke Cage."
10/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E13The Best of the Worst: Democalypse 2016 Roundup
Trevor Noah looks back on The Daily Show's coverage of the 2016 general election in all of its bizarre grandeur, from the Clinton-Trump debates to the innumerable scandals.
10/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E14October 25, 2016 - Dana Bash
Roy Wood Jr. examines the closing of a French refugee camp, Donald Trump pledges to sue his sexual assault accusers, and Dana Bash talks about reporting on the 2016 election.
10/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E16October 27, 2016 - Jeezy
The Obama administration announces major price hikes for Obamacare, Desi Lydic and Eliza Cossio conduct a rigged election poll, and rapper Jeezy discusses "Trap or Die 3."
10/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E17October 31, 2016 - Jeff Ross
In this Halloween episode, Jeff Ross and The Best F#@king News Team join Trevor for a look into the post-apocalyptic world of a Donald Trump presidency.
10/31/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E18November 1, 2016 - Susan Rice
The FBI begins another probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, Michelle Wolf discusses male birth control, and Susan Rice reflects on her time as U.S. national security adviser.
11/01/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E19November 2, 2016 - Kal Penn
Trevor describes how Hillary Clinton is living the black experience, Desi Lydic meets the founder of the Trumpettes, and Kal Penn discusses his role on "Designated Survivor."
11/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E20November 3, 2016 - Common
Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."
11/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E21November 7, 2016 - Jonathan Capehart
The FBI concludes its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails just ahead of the 2016 election, Trevor urges viewers to vote, and Jonathan Capehart discusses the electoral map.
11/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E22November 8, 2016 - Election Night Special
The Best F#@king News Team, Ana Marie Cox, Douglas Brinkley and Keegan-Michael Key join Trevor for live coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
11/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E23November 9, 2016 - John Stanton
After Donald Trump is elected president, Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj break down how women and Muslims are reacting, and John Stanton discusses BuzzFeed's election coverage.
11/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E24November 10, 2016 - Deborah Lee James & Eric Fanning
Barack Obama meets President-elect Trump, Ronny Chieng finds new ways to poll the electorate, and Deborah Lee James and Eric Fanning discuss the transition of military power.
11/10/2016
