The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

May 18, 2020 - Madeleine Albright

Season 25 E 108 • 05/18/2020

Barack Obama takes a swipe at President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White examines rich people in the COVID-19 era, and Madeleine Albright discusses "Hell and Other Destinations."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E98
April 29, 2020 - Larry Hogan

COVID-19 deals a blow to America's food supply chain, The Daily Show correspondents look back on life before quarantine, and Trevor interviews Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
04/29/2020
Full Ep
36:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E99
April 30, 2020 - Danny Meyer

Neighbors come up with novel ways to stay engaged with one another, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and Trevor interviews renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer.
04/30/2020
Full Ep
36:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E100
May 4, 2020 - Anders Tegnell

Protesters demand an end to state lockdowns, Jaboukie Young-White talks to COVID-19 survivors about an anti-gay blood donation ban, and Trevor interviews Dr. Anders Tegnell.
05/04/2020
Full Ep
35:59
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E101
May 5, 2020 - Thomas Piketty & Amandla Stenberg

Americans lash out against face mask requirements, author Thomas Piketty discusses "Capital and Ideology," and actor Amandla Stenberg talks about "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
Full Ep
36:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E102
May 6, 2020 - Jose Andres

President Trump tours a mask plant without wearing a mask, Roy Wood Jr. talks to COVID-19 website creator Avi Schiffmann, and Jose Andres discusses World Central Kitchen.
05/06/2020
Full Ep
35:16
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E103
May 7, 2020 - Jason Isbell

Trevor examines college life in the coronavirus era, and musician Jason Isbell discusses his album "Reunions" and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the music industry.
05/07/2020
Full Ep
34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E104
May 11, 2020 - Bakari Sellers

White House staffers tests positive for COVID-19, Dulce Sloan gets advice on the importance of the U.S. Census, and Bakari Sellers discusses his memoir "My Vanishing Country."
05/11/2020
Full Ep
35:21
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E105
May 12, 2020 - Ricky Gervais

Doctors find the coronavirus could ravage the entire body, Desi Lydic attempts a familial chat with Fox News's Jeanine Pirro, and Ricky Gervais discusses "After Life."
05/12/2020
Full Ep
35:25
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E106
May 13, 2020 - Eric Garcetti & Billy Porter

Trevor highlights COVID-19's effects on the drug trade, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses concerns about reopening, and Billy Porter talks about his art and activism.
05/13/2020
Full Ep
36:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E107
May 14, 2020 - Scott Blubaugh & Yara Shahidi

Desi Lydic examines President Trump's "Obamagate" accusations, Scott Blubaugh discusses COVID-19's effects on the U.S. food supply, and Yara Shahidi talks "Graduate Together."
05/14/2020
Full Ep
36:43
Full Ep
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E109
May 19, 2020 - Kerry Moles & Brieanna Hayes

President Trump claims to be on hydroxychloroquine, Jordan Klepper highlights counter-protesting nurses in North Carolina, and Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes discuss CASA-NYC.
05/19/2020
Full Ep
35:22
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E110
May 20, 2020 - Jose Antonio Vargas & Chris Paul

Trevor covers face mask news, Jose Antonio Vargas talks about COVID-19's effects on undocumented immigrants, and NBA star Chris Paul discusses his documentary "Blackballed."
05/20/2020
Full Ep
34:22
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E111
May 21, 2020 - Taraji P. Henson

Teachers adapt to daunting COVID-19 challenges, Michael Kosta talks to Florida's Grim Reaper protester, and Taraji P. Henson discusses the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
05/21/2020
Full Ep
48:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E112
June 8, 2020 - Miski Noor & Anquan Boldin

Police get violent with peaceful protesters, Black Visions Collective's Miski Noor examines police brutality in Minneapolis, and Anquan Boldin discusses the Players Coalition.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
34:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E113
June 9, 2020 - Panel Discussion on Radical Police Reform

Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Sam Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex S. Vitale join Trevor for a panel on movements to radically reimagine policing in the U.S.
06/09/2020
Full Ep
36:25
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E114
June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden

Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
06/10/2020
Full Ep
35:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E115
June 11, 2020 - Spike Lee & Josh Gad

Roy Wood Jr. proposes a union to counter police unions, Spike Lee discusses his movie "Da 5 Bloods," and actor Josh Gad talks about "Central Park," "Reunited Apart" and more.
06/11/2020
Full Ep
36:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E116
June 15, 2020 - Stacey Abrams & Alicia Keys

The Supreme Court rules to protect LGBTQ employees' rights, Stacey Abrams discusses "Our Time Is Now," and Alicia Keys talks about her new song "The Perfect Way to Die."
06/15/2020
Full Ep
36:56
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E117
June 16, 2020 - Tim Scott & Gabrielle Union

Jaboukie Young-White helps Michael Kosta become a better ally, Senator Tim Scott discusses police reform, and Gabrielle Union talks about the ubiquity of racism in America.
06/16/2020
Full Ep
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E118
June 17, 2020 - Alphonso David & Matt Ryan

President Trump downplays COVID-19, Alphonso David discusses the Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ruling, and NFL quarterback Matt Ryan talks about his activism.
06/17/2020
Highlight
07:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118
Quaker Drops Aunt Jemima, a Siri Shortcut Records Police & Trump Sues Over John Bolton's Tell-All

Quaker Oats retires the Aunt Jemima brand, an app makes it easier to record interactions with police, and John Bolton publishes a scathing memoir about President Trump.
06/17/2020
Highlight
06:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118
The Coronavirus Returns to New Zealand and China, COVID-19 Research & Trump Downplays the Pandemic

New Zealand and China are rocked by new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus studies suggest good news, and President Trump treats the pandemic like a political PR issue.
06/17/2020
Interview
07:57

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118
Matt Ryan - Adapting to Lockdown Life and Speaking Out Against Systemic Racism

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his life under lockdown as a professional athlete and his decision to use his platform to fight racial inequality.
06/17/2020
Interview
07:51

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118
Alphonso David - The Supreme Court's Monumental LGBTQ Ruling and the Human Rights Campaign

Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David reacts to the Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling that protects LGBTQ+ workers and reflects on the work that lies ahead.
06/17/2020
