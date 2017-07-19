The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin
Season 22 E 152 • 08/08/2017
Trevor looks at the many ways Donald Trump and his staff have gotten wrapped up in Russia-related scandals since he began his run for the U.S. presidency
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E141Extended - July 19, 2017 - Terry McAuliffe
Jordan Klepper unpacks the Trump-Russia scandal with a former KGB agent, Michelle Wolf calls for redhead emojis, and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe chats with Trevor.
07/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E143Extended - July 24, 2017 - French Montana
Anthony Scaramucci joins the Trump administration, Trevor bids farewell to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and French Montana discusses "Jungle Rules."
07/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E144Extended - July 25, 2017 - Rola Hallam
The Senate votes to begin a debate on health care, Democrats unveil a new slogan aimed at working-class voters, and Rola Hallam explains how her company CanDo is aiding Syria.
07/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E145Extended - July 26, 2017 - Charlize Theron
The GOP makes another push to repeal Obamacare, trans veterans react to President Trump's ban on trans people in the military, and Charlize Theron discusses "Atomic Blonde."
07/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E146Extended - July 27, 2017 - Masha Gessen
President Trump continues bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Lewis Black examines America's crumbling infrastructure, and Masha Gessen discusses "The Future Is History."
07/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E147July 31, 2017 - Kathryn Bigelow
Anthony Scaramucci and Reince Priebus leave the White House amid staff shake-ups, President Trump calls for more police violence, and Kathryn Bigelow discusses "Detroit."
07/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E148Extended - August 1, 2017 - Al Gore
Russia and North Korea put President Trump to the test, Ronny Chieng examines the everyday impact of global warming, and Al Gore discusses "An Inconvenient Sequel."
08/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E149Extended - August 2, 2017 - Joe Kennedy III
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Jeff Sessions's affirmative action crackdown, Hasan Minhaj visits coal country, and Joe Kennedy III discusses the Democratic platform.
08/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E150August 3, 2017 - Kate Fagan
Trevor examines systemic racism within law enforcement and looks back at the Trump administration's themed week fails, and Kate Fagan discusses "What Made Maddy Run."
08/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E151The Second 100 Days
Trevor recaps President Trump's biggest accomplishments (and non-accomplishments) during his second 100 days in office, from foreign policy to health care to the environment.
08/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E153Trump's Best, Smartest People. Such Great People.
Trevor runs through the slew of dubiously qualified people President Trump has hired to run his administration and examines their most egregious gaffes and blunders.
08/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E154Start Dreading the News
Trevor analyzes the state of news media with a look at the recent shakeups at Fox News, the effect President Trump has had on punditry and the rise of Alex Jones.
08/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E155Extended - August 21, 2017 - Joshua Green
President Trump defends a racially charged rally in Virginia, Roy Wood Jr. gives advice to white supremacists, and Joshua Green discusses Steve Bannon in "Devil's Bargain."
08/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E156Extended - August 22, 2017 - Amy Klobuchar
Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng weigh in on President Trump's Afghanistan War strategy, the Secret Service runs low on funds, and Amy Klobuchar discusses her work in the Senate.
08/22/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E158Extended - August 24, 2017 - Nnamdi Asomugha & Colin Warner
Trevor examines President Trump's personas, Jordan Klepper introduces his show The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper, and Nnamdi Asomugha and Colin Warner discuss "Crown Heights."
08/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E159Extended - August 28, 2017 - Neil deGrasse Tyson
President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Michael Kosta explains presidential clemency, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry."
08/28/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E160Extended - August 29, 2017 - Joy Reid
An email to a Trump business associate reveals a possible Kremlin connection, Roy Wood Jr. discusses NFL head injuries, and Joy Reid explains how Democrats can win elections.
08/29/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E161Extended - August 30, 2017 - James Blake
Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj talk about the removal of Confederate statues, Michelle Wolf dissects Ivanka Trump's true agenda, and James Blake discusses "Ways of Grace."
08/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E162Extended - August 31, 2017 - Reid Hoffman
Trevor examines the anti-fascist group "antifa," Ronny Chieng finds out how scientists are fighting medical price hikes, and Reid Hoffman discusses artificial intelligence.
08/31/2017
