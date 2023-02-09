The Daily Show
March 8, 2023 - D-Nice
Season 28 E 61 • 03/08/2023
Guest host Marlon Wayans reacts to Tucker Carlson's scathing private texts about Donald Trump, asks New Yorkers about the 2023 Oscars and talks to DJ D-Nice about "Club Quarantine."
More
Watching
Full Ep
24:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E50February 9, 2023 - Lea Michele
Chelsea Handler looks at the Chinese spy balloon recovery efforts and talks to comedians Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosebud Baker and Bob The Drag Queen, and actor Lea Michele discusses "Funny Girl."
02/09/2023
Full Ep
24:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E51February 13, 2023 - Lizz Winstead
Guest host Sarah Silverman reacts to UFO theories, Roy Wood Jr. looks at the efforts to weaken child labor laws, and The Daily Show cocreator Lizz Winstead discusses Abortion Access Front.
02/13/2023
Full Ep
23:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E52February 14, 2023 - Rep. Maxwell Frost
Michael Kosta warns of Valentine's Day scammers, guest host Sarah Silverman discusses Nikki Haley's 2024 presidential bid, and Rep. Maxwell Frost talks about engaging Gen Z in politics.
02/14/2023
Full Ep
23:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E53February 15, 2023 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Sarah Silverman looks at the GOP's definition of woke, Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic discuss air travel woes, and NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about his post-playing career as a writer.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
25:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E54February 16, 2023 - Jia Tolentino
Sarah Silverman covers Kim Jong-un's name ban, Jordan Klepper visits Nikki Haley's presidential rally, and New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino talks about the profit model of political outrage.
02/16/2023
Full Ep
24:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E55February 27, 2023 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
Guest host Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Energy Department's COVID-19 lab leak theory, kids weigh in on the culture wars, and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses his family's foundation.
02/27/2023
Full Ep
24:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E56February 28, 2023 - Rebel Wilson
Guest host Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Fox News election fraud lawsuit, YouTuber Marques Brownlee tests various smart gadgets, and actor Rebel Wilson discusses her dating app Fluid.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
22:49
The Daily ShowS28 • E57March 1, 2023 - Hasan Minhaj's Daughter
Hasan Minhaj looks at the political blame game over the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, rants about Twitter before deleting his account and interviews his daughter on her birthday.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
24:57
The Daily ShowS28 • E59March 6, 2023 - Mason Gooding
Guest host Marlon Wayans discusses the greatest hits from CPAC 2023 and the fight for reparations in California, and actor Mason Gooding talks about his role in Scream VI.
03/06/2023
Full Ep
25:01
The Daily ShowS28 • E60March 7, 2023 - Bomani Jones
Guest host Marlon Wayans looks at Fox News's selective use of January 6 footage, his "friend" 'Quon chops it up with Mayor Eric Adams, and Bomani Jones discusses his show "Game Theory."
03/07/2023
Full Ep
22:40
The Daily ShowS28 • E61March 8, 2023 - D-Nice
Guest host Marlon Wayans reacts to Tucker Carlson's scathing private texts about Donald Trump, asks New Yorkers about the 2023 Oscars and talks to DJ D-Nice about "Club Quarantine."
03/08/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
The Daily ShowS28 Guest Host Kal Penn Takes the Helm on The Daily Show
Actor, author and lecturer Kal Penn kicks off his week as guest host on The Daily Show, starting Monday at 11/10c.
03/10/2023
Trailer
02:00
Digman!S1 Get Ready for Animated Adventure with Digman!
Washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman gets a second chance to save the day on the new animated series created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
03/09/2023
Trailer
00:30
Digman!S1 A New Hero Is Here on Digman!
Andy Samberg voices action hero archaeologist Rip Digman on the new animated adventure series Digman!, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022