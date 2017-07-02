Detroiters
Quick Rick Mahorn in Dearborn
Season 1 E 10 • 04/11/2017
The guys become wracked with guilt after running into Carter Grant at the local advertising awards ceremony.
DetroitersS1 • E1Pilot
Best friends Sam and Tim work on an advertising pitch for Chrysler, but they run into problems with the company's vice president of marketing.
02/07/2017
DetroitersS1 • E2Hog Riders
An adventuresome client inspires Sam and Tim to ditch the office and cruise around on their newly purchased motorcycle.
02/14/2017
DetroitersS1 • E3Sam "The Man"
Sam willfully misinterprets his new romantic relationship with a powerful woman, and Tim and Chrissy attempt to spice up their own love life with a little roleplaying.
02/21/2017
DetroitersS1 • E4Devereux Wigs
Tim and Sam try to convince a Motown legend to sing a jingle for a local wig company.
02/28/2017
DetroitersS1 • E5Happy Birthday Mr. Duvet
At Mr. Duvet's 60th birthday party, Sam feels the pressure to impress his dad with a great speech.
03/07/2017
DetroitersS1 • E6Third Floor
Sam and Tim's friendship is tested after a trendy new company moves into the building.
03/14/2017
DetroitersS1 • E7Smilin' Jack
After being dumped by a client, Sam and Tim court a competitor in a bid for revenge.
03/21/2017
DetroitersS1 • E8Dream Cruise
When Lea demands that the guys pay for her health insurance, they go on a journey around town to scrape together money from outstanding debts.
03/28/2017
DetroitersS1 • E9Husky Boys
When Tim's dad returns from the psychiatric hospital, the guys find themselves reduced to junior status at Cramblin Duvet.
04/04/2017
DetroitersS1 • E10Quick Rick Mahorn in Dearborn
The guys become wracked with guilt after running into Carter Grant at the local advertising awards ceremony.
04/11/2017
DetroitersS2 • E1April in the D
Cramblin Duvet hits a hot streak, and Sam and Tim help Sheila find a lawyer after she gets a DUI.
06/21/2018
DetroitersS2 • E2Jefferson Porger
Tension builds between Sam and Tim after Sam acts in one of their commercials, and Sheila’s relationship with Lea becomes strained after she makes an off-color joke.
06/21/2018
DetroitersS2 • E3Duvet Family Reunion
Sam takes the reigns as grill master at the Duvet family reunion, and Tim considers whether he might be too hard on Sam's girlfriends.
06/28/2018
DetroitersS2 • E4Trevor
Tim's mom convinces him to give his difficult brother a job at Cramblin Duvet, and Sam unexpectedly bonds with Chrissy.
07/05/2018
DetroitersS2 • E5Farmer Zack
Sam re-records an old jingle he sang with his ex after it causes friction in his new relationship, and Tim finds out that he isn't well-liked on the internet.
07/12/2018
DetroitersS2 • E6Mort Crim
The guys court legendary newscaster Mort Crim to be the celebrity spokesperson for one of their clients, and Ned ramps up security in the building.
07/19/2018
DetroitersS2 • E7Lois
Sam starts acting Blacker in a bid to impress his new girlfriend, Tim gets roped into spending time with a widower, and Chrissy has trouble hitting it off with a new co-worker.
07/26/2018
DetroitersS2 • E8Hark Motors
Sam and Tim decide to play dirty after Doner starts stealing their clients.
08/02/2018
DetroitersS2 • E9Little Caesars
After a fortuitous accident at a fundraiser, Sam and Tim find themselves reeling in a big fish of a client: Little Caesars.
08/09/2018
