Shane Torres Conquers Fears

Molly Austin vs. An Actual F**king Snake

Season 1 E 1 • 03/29/2019

Shane Torres helps Molly Austin revisit a trauma from her past to see if she can overcome her fear of snakes.

07:06

03/29/2019
07:12

Shane Torres Conquers Fears
S1 • E2
One Man's Quest to Befriend a Hedgehog (Featuring Petey DeAbreu)

With some help from a hedgehog named Woodrow Quillson, Shane Torres attempts to put Petey DeAbreu's fear of rodents to bed.
03/29/2019
07:45

Shane Torres Conquers Fears
S1 • E3
Casey James Salengo Faces the Ultimate Rejection

Shane Torres uses role-playing to help Casey James Salengo overcome his fear of failure.
03/29/2019
