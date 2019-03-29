Shane Torres Conquers Fears
Molly Austin vs. An Actual F**king Snake
Season 1 E 1 • 03/29/2019
Shane Torres helps Molly Austin revisit a trauma from her past to see if she can overcome her fear of snakes.
Shane Torres Conquers FearsS1 • E2One Man's Quest to Befriend a Hedgehog (Featuring Petey DeAbreu)
With some help from a hedgehog named Woodrow Quillson, Shane Torres attempts to put Petey DeAbreu's fear of rodents to bed.
03/29/2019
