The Jim Jefferies Show
August 21, 2018 - What Is QAnon?
Season 2 E 19 • 08/21/2018
Jim questions the logic behind modern marriage, breaks down America's tradition of tipping in the service industry and chats with QAnon experts.
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E9May 22, 2018 - Why Scared White People Keep Calling 911
Jim breaks down a recent wave of racial profiling incidents, chats with comedian W. Kamau Bell about being profiled and looks at how bogus support animals undermine real ones.
05/22/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E10May 29, 2018 - The Sex Robot Revolution
Jim questions the public demand for insincere apologies, meets a scientist at the forefront of sex robot technology, and weighs the pros and cons of gene editing.
05/29/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E11June 19, 2018 - Jordan Peterson & Sarah Silverman
Jim examines the president's penchant for picking fights with U.S. allies, sits down with controversial lecturer Jordan Peterson and talks free speech with Sarah Silverman.
06/19/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E12June 26, 2018 - The Crisis at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Jim slams President Trump's immigration policies, talks with a former social worker who's seen their effects and explains why Russia is an inhospitable World Cup host.
06/26/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E13July 10, 2018 - Judging the Supreme Court
Jim questions the wisdom of having a Supreme Court, examines Scott Pruitt’s environmentally destructive last act as EPA chief and investigates the state of Irish drinking.
07/10/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E14July 17, 2018 - America's Number One
Jim sits down with comedian Bill Burr, examines toxic masculinity and breaks down America's obsession with being the best.
07/17/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E15July 24, 2018 - Comic-Con's Diversity Problem
Jim explores reports of Amazon's questionable workplace conditions, breaks down America's love of billionaires and unravels the backlash against comic diversity at Comic-Con.
07/24/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E16July 31, 2018 - America Reaches Peak Outrage
Jim breaks down the consequences of controversial tweets from the past, questions why Americans are so unhappy and explores the growing movement to end circumcision.
07/31/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E17August 7, 2018 - The 1D Brain Behind 3D-Printed Guns
Jim explores the debate over 3D-printed guns, breaks down the TSA's plans to relax airport security and discusses progressive politics with Representative Barbara Lee.
08/07/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E18August 14, 2018 - Life During Trump's Topsy-Turvy Presidency
Jim recaps the alt-right's Unite the Right 2 rally, unpacks Donald Trump's chaotic presidency and responds to suggestions that he should stop talking about politics.
08/14/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E20August 28, 2018 - Jim's Deep Dive Into Religion
Jim unpacks the Trump administration's religious liberty task force, gets insight from religious followers worldwide and chats with a diverse group of religious leaders.
08/28/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E21September 18, 2018 - Nike's Ad Campaign Stirs Up Controversy
Jim breaks down Nike's controversial ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, describes Hollywood's diversity problem and takes a ride with Amsterdam police officers.
09/18/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E22September 25, 2018 - Republicans Stand by Brett Kavanaugh
Jim questions the GOP's unwavering support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, dissects America's obsession with work and meets a nudist fighting for religious freedom.
09/25/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E23October 2, 2018 - America's Racist Criminal Justice System
Jim breaks down California's attempt to reform the cash bail system, looks at the racial disparities in criminal sentencing and gets insight into the 2018 midterm elections.
10/02/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E24October 9, 2018 - The Exploitation of Victimhood
Jim looks at Brett Kavanaugh's self-proclaimed victimhood, British knowledge of American politics and the idiocy of gender reveal parties.
10/09/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E25October 16, 2018 - The Downward Spiral of Climate Change
Jim explains why Americans struggle to address climate change, looks at the decline of the recycling industry and talks to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about athlete activism.
10/16/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E26October 23, 2018 - Why Healthy Living Is Impossible
Jim looks at society's obsession with beauty, explains why having a completely healthy lifestyle is impossible and proposes changes to constitutional amendments.
10/23/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E27October 30, 2018 - How Right-Wing Rhetoric Leads to Violence
Jim looks at the connection between President Trump's rhetoric and recent violent attacks, scrutinizes smart home technology and delves into the effects of spanking kids.
10/30/2018
The Jim Jefferies ShowS2 • E28November 6, 2018 - Third-Party Debate: The Best of the Rest
Jim explains why you probably didn't vote in the midterms, sends a team of correspondents to change minds at Politicon and hosts a debate for third-party longshots.
11/06/2018
