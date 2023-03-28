The Daily Show

April 25, 2023 - Yvette Nicole Brown

Season 28 E 84 • 04/25/2023

Desi Lydic breaks down President Biden's re-election campaign, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure, and actor Yvette Nicole Brown discusses her show "Frog and Toad."

More

Watching

Full Ep
24:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E72
March 28, 2023 - Diane Guerrero

John Leguizamo looks at the Republican response to the Nashville school shooting and has a dance-off with break-dancer Crazy Legs, and actor Diane Guerrero talks about representation.
03/28/2023
Full Ep
22:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E73
March 29, 2023 - Princess Nokia

John Leguizamo reacts to Mike Pence being ordered to testify before a grand jury about Donald Trump, and multi-hyphenate Princess Nokia discusses her EP "i love you but this is goodbye."
03/29/2023
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E74
March 30, 2023 - Ritchie Torres

Guest host John Leguizamo breaks down the historic indictment of Donald Trump, dispels myths about the U.S.-Mexico border and talks to Congressman Ritchie Torres about gun reform.
03/30/2023
Full Ep
24:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E75
April 3, 2023 - Cory Booker

Guest host Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Donald Trump's indictment and interviews a proponent of Florida's critical race theory ban, and Senator Cory Booker talks about police reform.
04/03/2023
Full Ep
24:58
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E76
April 4, 2023 - Robin Thede

Jon Stewart returns to help Roy Wood Jr. break down Donald Trump's arraignment, Jordan Klepper interviews the courthouse crowd, and Robin Thede discusses "A Black Lady Sketch Show."
04/04/2023
Full Ep
23:00
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E77
April 5, 2023 - Cedric the Entertainer

Guest host Roy Wood Jr. covers Donald Trump's post-arrest speech, Jordan Klepper checks in with Trump's die-hard supporters, and Cedric the Entertainer discusses "The Neighborhood."
04/05/2023
Full Ep
25:00
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E79
April 17, 2023 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Betty Gilpin

Guest host Jordan Klepper reacts to the 2023 NRA meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about public health solutions to violence, and actor Betty Gilpin discusses "Mrs. Davis."
04/17/2023
Full Ep
25:01
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E80
April 18, 2023 – Charley Crockett

Guest host Jordan Klepper looks at Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney, visits the country's largest gun show and chats with Charley Crockett about his album "The Man From Waco (Redux)."
04/18/2023
Full Ep
22:48
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show
S28 • E81
April 19, 2023 - Gretchen Whitmer & Michael Shannon

Jordan Klepper delves into Fox News's settlement with Dominion, discusses Michigan's progressive turn with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talks to Michael Shannon about "Waco: The Aftermath."
04/19/2023
Full Ep
24:38

The Daily Show
S28 • E83
April 24, 2023 - Catherine Reitman

Guest host Desi Lydic reacts to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News, mentors the next generation of women leaders and chats with actor Catherine Reitman about her series "Workin' Moms."
04/24/2023
Full Ep
24:38

The Daily Show
S28 • E84
April 25, 2023 - Yvette Nicole Brown

Desi Lydic breaks down President Biden's re-election campaign, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure, and actor Yvette Nicole Brown discusses her show "Frog and Toad."
04/25/2023
Full Ep
29:31

The Daily Show
S28 • E85
April 26, 2023 - Jameela Jamil

Desi Lydic covers Florida politics and extreme GOP lawmakers in Kentucky, Michael Kosta reports from a shark mating site, and actor Jameela Jamil discusses her podcast "Bad Dates."
04/26/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

Cursed Friends
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22

Out of Office
Out of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity

A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022