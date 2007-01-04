Mind of Mencia
Punji & So You Think You Can Rant
Season 3 E 11 • 07/22/2007
Carlos imagines Bill Clinton as the First Man, and Punji gets real with his electronics store customers.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E1Coach Carlos & Carlosaurus Rex
Coach Carlos teaches unlikely basketball stars about their secret weapon, and Carlosaurus Rex provides parent-unfriendly answers to kids' questions.
04/01/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E2Barato & Iraq E! TV
Carlos travels overseas to preview Iraq E! TV's fall line-up.
04/08/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E3Prison Rap & Smarter Than a Wetback
Carlos explains why taxes are important, raps about doing time behind bars and hosts the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Wetback?"
04/15/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E4Carloslam & Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez gives a reading at a Carloslam poetry event, and Carlos asks people if they'd elect a lady president.
04/22/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E5Freedom of Speech & Club Carlos
Carlos debates the existence of freedom of speech and bounces people unfit to party at Club Carlos.
04/29/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E6Delicious Luscious & Sensitivity Training
Carlos interviews Pimp Delicious Luscious, attends sensitivity training class and speed dates as a woman.
05/06/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E7Beaner Man & P.O.D.
P.O.D. and Carlos introduce the world's first Latino superhero, Beaner Man; Carlos and his panel discuss mismatched careers.
05/13/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E8Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 1
Carlos reveals the creative process behind his third season, including bits like Are You Smarter Than a Wetback? and a Borat parody.
05/20/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E9Street Impressions & The Male View
Gabriel Iglesias and Carlos discuss "The Male View," and Carlos imagines life with a black president.
07/08/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E10L.A. Penguins & Judge Carlos
Carlos raises a couple of savvy penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce, explains the truth behind online dating ads and lays down the law as Judge Carlos.
07/15/2007
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E11Punji & So You Think You Can Rant
Carlos imagines Bill Clinton as the First Man, and Punji gets real with his electronics store customers.
07/22/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E12Gangbangers & Mencia, M.D.
Carlos wonders how well survivalist Bear Grylls would fare in the ghetto, and Carlos Mencia, M.D., treats idiots in his emergency room.
07/29/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E13Finding Osama & Future News
Carlos envisions a real-life Grand Theft Auto, sends his sister to take down Osama bin Laden and reports on news stories from the future.
08/05/2007
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E14Mexicans in Movies & Stereotype Olympics
Carlos envisions hit movies with Mexican-American characters, officiates the second annual Stereotype Olympics and gets fired from "The Price Is Right."
08/19/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E15Dean Carlos & Alien Trials
Dean Carlos sets misbehaving children straight, Karen rants about movie casting decisions, and Carlos explores a dream about aliens.
08/26/2007
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS3 • E16Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 2
Season highlights include the world's first Mexican superhero and a pair of penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce.
09/02/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS4 • E1Dippy's Happy Hut & Indiana Holmes
Carlos takes down a cheating polygamist, attempts to fight crime as a police officer with Alzheimer's and hosts a children's TV program in a third-world country.
05/21/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS4 • E2Anti-Fat Bias & Bedtime Stories
Carlos bitch smacks Prius drivers, proposes a unique service for celebrities who abuse drugs and locates the mysterious undocumented immigrant.
05/28/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS4 • E3Making Women Happy & Outsourced News
Carlos salutes a small-town gay man and just wants women to tell him what to do.
06/04/2008
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Mind of MenciaS4 • E4Angry White Guy Brian & Rice Lords
Angry White Guy Brian cleans crap out of airplane bathrooms, and Carlos ponders a rice-based drug trade.
06/11/2008
