At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
July 19, 2017 - #ComicBookAMovie
Season 4 E 131 • 07/19/2017
Dave Thomason, Emily Heller and Ian Abramson eavesdrop on conversations at a furry convention, #ComicBookAMovie and make up British porn movie titles.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E121June 19, 2017 - #AddAWomanImproveASong
"RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites Katya, Ginger Minj and Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 welcome Beyonce's twins into the world, #AddAWomanImproveASong and read the GOP.
06/19/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E122June 20, 2017 - #PoliticalShakespeare
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin and Kristen Schaal guess which extreme American ballpark sandwich is real, make up #PoliticalShakespeare and give voices to inanimate objects.
06/20/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E123June 21, 2017 - #MillennialFood
Kenny G, Jenny Zigrino and Ron Lynch share little-known royal traditions, guess what kind of severance package Uber's former CEO received and make up #MillennialFood.
06/21/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E124Extended - June 22, 2017 - #SummerAMovie - Uncensored
Dolph Ziggler, Emma Willmann and Jordan Morris toast comic strip characters, #SummerAMovie and name ways to get fired from "Star Wars" in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/23/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E125July 10, 2017 - #BreakfastHistory
Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher and Emily Fleming anticipate the amenities in Facebook's new town, help the Catholic Church appeal to millennials and cook up #BreakfastHistory.
07/10/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E126July 11, 2017 - #CowSongs
Howie Mandel, Mamrie Hart and David Koechner create campaign slogans for Pitbull, sing #CowSongs and make up modern SAT analogies.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E127July 12, 2017 - #RichMovies
Penn Jillette, Teller and Arj Barker imagine how Nevada officials will deal with its weed shortage, offer tips to New York City commuters and list #RichMovies.
07/12/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E128Extended - July 13, 2017 - #MakeABookWarm - Uncensored
Kevin Durand, Ginger Gonzaga and Iman Shumpert stay calm about a loose iceberg, uncover Kid Rock's political scandals and #MakeABookWarm in this uncensored, extended episode.
07/14/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E129July 17, 2017 - #ComicConFoods
Hal Rudnick, Andy Signore and Jenny Nicholson of Screen Junkies find out what's upsetting "Doctor Who" fans, make "Game of Thrones" teen-friendly and list #ComicConFoods.
07/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E130July 18, 2017 - #HipsterBooks
Jim Norton, Kristin Chenoweth and James Davis get texts from a butt-shaped iPhone, make up #HipsterBooks and answer questions about low-budget theater costumes.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E131July 19, 2017 - #ComicBookAMovie
Dave Thomason, Emily Heller and Ian Abramson eavesdrop on conversations at a furry convention, #ComicBookAMovie and make up British porn movie titles.
07/19/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E132Extended - July 20, 2017 - #FashionSongs - Uncensored
In this uncensored, extended episode, Justin Martindale, Kate Micucci and Matt Braunger help revive a 90s hairstyle, come up with #FashionSongs and react to dark stock photos.
07/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E133July 24, 2017 - #AddFamilyRuinASong
Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy list ideas for the final round of Hashtag Wars, read Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweets and #AddFamilyRuinASong.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E134July 25, 2017 - #OlympicTV
Nikki Glaser, Nick Swardson and Tom Lennon draw inspiration from Uber, make up #OlympicTV and share bizarre facts about dating show contestants.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E135July 26, 2017 - #MakeAMovieGreen
Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Steve Agee guess what's in Miami's dystopian future, #MakeAMovieGreen and get a visit from Bernie Sanders (James Adomian).
07/26/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E136Extended - July 27, 2017 - #GameOfThronesCelebs - Uncensored
Mac DeMarco, Amanda Seales and Brett Gelman react to spying Roombas, ponder a mustachioed Superman and name #GameOfThronesCelebs in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/28/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E137July 31, 2017 - #ElderlyBands
Yassir Lester, Brian Posehn and Chris D'Elia discover sensitive information from an HBO hack, make up spells for a grown-up Harry Potter and list #ElderlyBands.
07/31/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E138August 1, 2017 - #AddCartoonsToHistory
Brandon Johnson, Dan Harmon and Tom Kenny of "Rick and Morty" list modern plotlines for 90s cartoons, update the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song and #AddCartoonsToHistory.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E139August 2, 2017 - #MakeTVShowsCanadian
Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley and Scott Thompson of "The Kids in the Hall" find humor in unfunny words, #MakeTVShowsCanadian and invent new punch lines for classic jokes.
08/02/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
At Midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E140August 3, 2017- #LastWordsIn5Words
Jen Kirkman, Flula Borg and Paul F. Tompkins get "down to WTF," come up with #LastWordsIn5Words and reveal backstage banter from @midnight episodes past.
08/04/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
Workplace Comedy Out of Office Is a Labor Day Treat
Ken Jeong, Milana Vayntrub, Jay Pharoah, Oscar Nuñez, Jason Alexander, Leslie Jones and more star in the Comedy Central original movie Out of Office, premiering September 5 at 8/7c.
08/18/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021