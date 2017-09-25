The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
October 3, 2017 - Richard Painter
Season 1 E 6 • 10/03/2017
Jordan offers tips on how to avoid discussing gun control, confronts former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy about climate change and chats with lawyer Richard Painter.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E1September 25, 2017 - Kurt Andersen
Jordan discusses the alternative media's unique viewpoints, introduces his team of Citizen Journalists and sits down with author Kurt Andersen.
09/25/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E2September 26, 2017 - Neal Katyal
Jordan offers tips for reclaiming football, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp discuss what liberals don't get about humor, and attorney Neal Katyal talks about Trump's travel ban.
09/26/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E3September 27, 2017 - Ruth Marcus
Jordan examines the results of the Alabama Senate primary, determines which numbers can be trusted and chats with journalist Ruth Marcus.
09/27/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E4September 28, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson
Jordan gets a huge scoop about the Russian hacking scandal, dissects higher education with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
09/28/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E5October 2, 2017 - Asha Rangappa
Jordan dissects Tom Price's resignation, expands on Trump's Hurricane Maria efforts and discusses the Russian hacking scandal with national security expert Asha Rangappa.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E6October 3, 2017 - Richard Painter
Jordan offers tips on how to avoid discussing gun control, confronts former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy about climate change and chats with lawyer Richard Painter.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E7October 4, 2017 - Michael Crowley
Jordan calls out the FDA's heartless practices, predicts the outcome of President Trump's first space council meeting and chats with Politico correspondent Michael Crowley.
10/04/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E8October 5, 2017 - Jane Mayer
Jordan honors the internet's brave truth-tellers, sends Citizen Journalists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to the March for Racial Justice, and chats with author Jane Mayer.
10/05/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E9October 16, 2017 - David Litt
Jordan recaps the Values Voter Summit, dissects Donald Trump's growing list of frenemies and sits down with former Obama speechwriter David Litt.
10/16/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E10October 17, 2017 - Bill Kristol
Jordan reveals the truth about coal, sends Laura Grey to investigate Oklahoma's oil-funded school systems and chats with Weekly Standard editor at large Bill Kristol.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E11October 18, 2017 - Nate Silver
Jordan dissects Donald Trump's emoluments case, exposes Amazon's hold on small-town America and chats with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E12October 19, 2017 - Carol Anderson
Jordan introduces Steve Bannon's team of anti-establishment candidates, breaks down the Melania Trump body double conspiracy and sits down with author Carol Anderson.
10/19/2017
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E13October 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Jordan celebrates the upcoming release of classified JFK files, sends Kobi Libii to infiltrate antifa and chats with author Matt Taibbi.
10/23/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E14October 24, 2017 - Bill Nye
Jordan decodes a cryptic tweet from James Comey, breaks down EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's business approach to the environment and chats with legendary science guy Bill Nye.
10/24/2017
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E15October 25, 2017 - Maura Healey
Jordan discusses the DNC's alleged funding of the Trump-Russia dossier, spreads the word about gun-related threats and chats with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
10/25/2017
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021