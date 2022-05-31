The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
June 21, 2022 - Katy Tur
Season 27 E 101 • 06/21/2022
Trevor covers police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, Dulcé Sloan examines corporate fear of LGBTQ-friendly ads, and MSNBC's Katy Tur discusses her memoir "Rough Draft."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E90May 31, 2022 - Kellyanne Conway
Trevor covers America's gun violence debate, Ronny Chieng celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Kellyanne Conway discusses her memoir "Here's the Deal."
05/31/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E91June 1, 2022 - Chris Murphy & Akwaeke Emezi
The U.S. sends missiles to Ukraine, Senator Chris Murphy discusses gun control reform, and author Akwaeke Emezi talks about "Dear Senthuran" and "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E92June 2, 2022 - Sergiy Kyslytsya
Engineers build the world's tiniest robot, Michael Kosta investigates the connection between mass shootings and doors, and Trevor talks to Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
06/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E93June 6, 2022 - Bobby Brown
North Korea and the U.S. communicate via missile launches, Trevor covers the 2022 mayoral primary race in Los Angeles, and Bobby Brown discusses his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E94Extended - June 7, 2022 - Eliot Schrefer
New York passes major gun reform laws, Roy Wood Jr. sits down with anti-government firebrand Ammon Bundy, and Eliot Schrefer discusses his book "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)."
06/07/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E95June 8, 2022 - Iman Vellani
House Democrats gear up for the January 6 hearings, Roy Wood Jr. examines gentrification in Brooklyn, and actor Iman Vellani talks about her starring role in "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E96June 9, 2022 - Michael R. Jackson
The House approves gun control legislation, Congress kicks off hearings investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, and playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his musical "A Strange Loop."
06/09/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E98June 14, 2022 - Katie Couric
The U.S. stock market enters an alarming slump, The Daily Show presents a biography of Rudy Giuliani, and journalist Katie Couric discusses her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E99June 15, 2022 - Davido
Trevor covers the 2022 midterm elections, Michael Kosta strives to become a K-pop superstar in the wake of BTS's hiatus, and singer-songwriter Davido talks about his single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E100June 16, 2022 - Ed Helms
The FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines for young kids, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) responds to America's lifeguard shortage, and actor and writer Ed Helms discusses his series "Rutherford Falls."
06/16/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E101June 21, 2022 - Katy Tur
06/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E102June 22, 2022 - Angela Garbes
Congress comes to agreement on gun control legislation, Lewis Black rants about the sudden rise of high-priced weddings in 2022, and Angela Garbes discusses her book "Essential Labor."
06/22/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E103June 23, 2022 - Elliot Page
The Supreme Court greenlights concealed guns in New York, Jordan Klepper asks Trump supporters about the January 6 hearings, and Elliot Page discusses his role on "The Umbrella Academy."
06/23/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E104June 27, 2022 - Draymond Green
The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta discusses vasectomies with family physician Dr. Guarin, and NBA champ Draymond Green talks about his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
06/27/2022
Highlight
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104Vasectomies in a Post-Roe v. Wade World
Michael Kosta sits down with Dr. Guarin, a family physician who advocates for more men to get vasectomies, and Travis Meyer, who explains why he decided to have the procedure done.
06/27/2022
Interview
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104Draymond Green - Winning NBA Championships and Podcasting
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green talks about winning his fourth NBA championship, staying motivated on the court and keeping things honest on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
06/27/2022
