Deadliest Chef

Sexual Chef

Season 2 E 2 • 08/10/2017

Now a judge, Chef Caleb is impressed by a shirtless contestant who makes things hot and steamy in the kitchen.

01:28

Deadliest Chef
S2 • E3
Satan's Kitchen

A newly goth Chef Caleb questions the rules of the cooking competition.
08/10/2017
01:56

01:29

Deadliest Chef
S2 • E1
Cheferee

Chef Caleb's attempt to spice up his meal completely backfires when one of the judges is allergic to his secret ingredient.
08/10/2017
01:59

Deadliest Chef
S1 • E3
Chefgasm

Chef Caleb and his opponent try to unwind while waiting to find out who gave the show's judge a "chefgasm."
08/10/2017
01:27

Deadliest Chef
S1 • E2
Chef to the Death

The final two contestants, Chef Caleb and Chef Ashley, have different goals for this cutthroat cooking competition.
08/10/2017
02:15

Deadliest Chef
S1 • E1
Deadliest Chef

Chef Caleb causes a stir when he brings a microwavable meal to a cooking competition.
08/10/2017
