The Half Hour
Mike Recine
Season 5 E 13 • 10/07/2016
Mike Recine dreams about his ultimate comedy goal, explains why his girlfriend isn't suited for her job and reveals how his brother outsmarted the Special Olympics.
The Half HourS5 • E3Joe Machi
Joe Machi dissects Tom Brady's faulty logic, points out the one way in which he and Bill Gates are similar and imagines a new alternative to pharmacies.
09/02/2016
The Half HourS5 • E4Drew Michael
Drew Michael brainstorms about how he'd like to resolve an argument with his girlfriend and explains how conservatives can be accidentally progressive.
09/02/2016
The Half HourS5 • E5Aparna Nancherla
Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
09/09/2016
The Half HourS5 • E6Nate Fernald
Nate Fernald describes his terrible week, divulges his various insecurities, shames a rude audience member and does a few impressions.
09/09/2016
The Half HourS5 • E7Ali Siddiq
Ali Siddiq tells a story about his fiercely competitive daughter, faces the hard truth about his son and describes how living in a white neighborhood has changed him.
09/16/2016
The Half HourS5 • E8Cy Amundson
Cy Amundson reveals the strange ways in which his obsessive-compulsive disorder manifests itself, explains why he loves to lie and describes how to diffuse an argument.
09/16/2016
The Half HourS5 • E9Emily Heller
Emily Heller does some spot-on impressions, reveals the most annoying thing about her own brain and explains why she's happy being single.
09/23/2016
The Half HourS5 • E10Erik Bergstrom
Erik Bergstrom opens up about his recent battle with cancer, reveals what ruined his last relationship and explains his issue with the Insane Clown Posse.
09/23/2016
The Half HourS5 • E11Martha Kelly
Martha Kelly shares her opinions on animal rights, talks about her experience with getting sober and reads a letter from her deceased cat.
09/30/2016
The Half HourS5 • E12Nick Turner
Nick Turner talks about his rescue dog, defines the term "soul mate" and reveals how he prefers to get the results of STD tests.
09/30/2016
The Half HourS5 • E14Jacqueline Novak
Jacqueline Novak talks about the horror of the human body, her love of food, her biggest fear and the least sexual word in the English language.
10/07/2016
The Half HourS5 • E15Naomi Ekperigin
Naomi Ekperigin explains why she's excited to marry a Jewish man, shares the scariest thing about moving in with her fiance and admits that she doesn't miss being single.
10/14/2016
