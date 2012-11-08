Jeff Ross Roasts America

E 1 • 08/11/2012

Jeff Ross, the Roastmaster General himself, criticizes all of America, taking down everyone from his nephew to Steve Jobs, Abe Lincoln and his own audience.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:35
Sign in to Watch

Jeff Ross Roasts America
E1
Jeff Ross Roasts America

Jeff Ross, the Roastmaster General himself, criticizes all of America, taking down everyone from his nephew to Steve Jobs, Abe Lincoln and his own audience.
08/11/2012
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021