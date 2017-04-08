Unsend

Casey Wilson Is a Terrible Liar

Season 1 E 7 • 10/02/2017

After a friend offers to let Casey Wilson use his song in her new movie, she unintentionally sends him an insulting email.

01:13

Unsend
S1 • E1
Nicole Byer Wants to Be a Freak for You

Nicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:11

Unsend
S1 • E2
Bryan Safi Goes on a Psychotic Email Rant

Bryan Safi overreacts when his boyfriend changes his Facebook relationship status, resulting in a flurry of enraged emails.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
00:59

Unsend
S1 • E3
Allie Goertz Doesn't Love You

Allie Goertz accidentally texts a hookup that she loves her -- and that's not even the worst part.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:02

Unsend
S1 • E4
Eden Sher Tokes and Texts

Eden Sher smokes marijuana with an annoying friend and complains to the worst person possible.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:32

Unsend
S1 • E5
Adam Pally Screws Himself Big Time

Adam Pally accidentally tells off his mother-in-law in a text message but quickly devises a way to undo his mistake.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:46

Unsend
Full Ep
01:28

Unsend
S1 • E8
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Loves Ambien

Jamie-Lynn Sigler deals with the aftermath of what her Ambien-addled alter ego, Jambien, posted online.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:34

Unsend
S1 • E9
Drew Droege Doesn't Care About Your New Dog

Drew Droege eviscerates a friend's annoying email newsletter in a detailed takedown -- and then accidentally sends it to that friend.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:35

Unsend
S1 • E10
Don't Mess with the Kaplan Twins

The Kaplan twins debate the proper way to drunk-text an ex-boyfriend after seeing him out with another girl.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:45

Unsend
S1 • E11
Jensen Karp Hits Back at Chris Brown

Jensen Karp's penchant for starting Twitter beefs rears its ugly head when Chris Brown retaliates against him.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:38

Unsend
S1 • E12
Amy Rhodes Has No Chill

When her boyfriend asks for some space, Amy Rhodes immediately sends him a rambling, emotional email, hoping to win him back.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:23

Unsend
S1 • E13
Nick Viall Will Ghost You

After Nick Viall declines to go on a second date with a woman, she mistakenly texts him a message riddled with red flags.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:27

Unsend
S1 • E14
Brandon Wardell Goes Viral and Becomes Homeless

Brandon Wardell tweets a photo of his roommate passed out on the toilet, causing a revolt among his housemates.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:31

Unsend
S1 • E15
Broti Gupta Hits a Fork in the Road

Broti Gupta accidentally emails her entire college asking for a fork for her takeout.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
08:31

Unsend
S2 • E1
When Random Celebs Respond to Famous Deaths on Twitter

Patti Harrison and Joel Kim Booster defend their own questionable social media posts, track down high-profile reactions to famous deaths and judge movies based on their posters.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
06:26

Unsend
S2 • E2
Esther Povitsky Talks About the Most Humiliating Text She Ever Sent

Joel Kim Booster and Patti Harrison chew out hot girls on Instagram, talk to Esther Povitsky about a terrible experience and highlight a feel-good story.
03/19/2019
