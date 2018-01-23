Drunk History
Drunk Mystery, Pt. 1
Season 5 E 7 • 03/06/2018
Mystery writer Agatha Christie vanishes, a man known as D.B. Cooper successfully hijacks a plane, and a series of anonymous letters haunts the town of Circleville, OH.
Drunk HistoryS5 • E1Heroines (Explicit)
Deborah Sampson goes undercover as a man to fight in the Revolutionary War, Rose Valland rescues art from the Nazis, and Clara Barton becomes "the angel of the battlefield."
01/23/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E2Dangerous Minds (Explicit)
Occultist and rocket scientist Jack Parsons works on his "sex magick," W.C. Minor helps write the Oxford English Dictionary, and Rasputin lives the high life in Russia.
01/30/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E3Game Changers (Explicit)
Hip hop is born in 1970s New York City, Berry Gordy founds the massively influential Motown Records, and Nichelle Nichols brings the civil rights movement to space.
02/06/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E4Sex (Explicit)
Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
02/13/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E5Civil Rights (Explicit)
British suffragettes learn jiu-jitsu, Gwendolyn Sanders ignites the Birmingham Crusade, and Judy Heumann leads a sit-in for people with disabilities.
02/20/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E6Underdogs (Explicit)
Fred Rogers fights for public television in front of Congress, journalist Ida Tarbell takes on John D. Rockefeller, and Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
02/27/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E8World War II (Explicit)
The Ghost Army helps defeat the Nazis in Operation Plunder, Frank Emi unifies Japanese Americans at internment camps, and Hitler's nephew fights for the U.S.
06/19/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E9Heists (Explicit)
An Italian handyman steals the "Mona Lisa," the "Santa bandits" rob a bank in Texas, and Mossad agents capture a Nazi general in Argentina
06/26/2018
Drunk HistoryS5 • E10Animals (Explicit)
A lawyer defends the lives of rats in court, Henry Bergh establishes the ASPCA, and horse learns to solve math problems.
07/03/2018
