TripTank

Roy & Ben's Day Off

Season 1 E 7 • 05/14/2014

Gary gets pranked while enjoying a day out with his son, Laura Kightlinger worries about owing Larry David money, and some aliens discover drugs while planting an anal probe.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:11

TripTank
S1 • E1
Shovels Are for Digging

Ricky the Rocketship takes some friends to the moon, a paranoid and delusional homeless man hosts a talk show, and "the birds and the bees" talk gets an update.
04/02/2014
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E2
Crossing the Line

A drunk hobo faces off against six gorillas, a group of friends plots revenge on Gary, and Mr. There's Got To Be A Better Way tries to solve world hunger.
04/09/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E3
Game Over

A man falls in love with an artificial vagina, Roy becomes obsessed with a video game, and a cult leader struggles to keep his followers interested in his revelations.
04/16/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E4
The Green

A third grade soccer team takes on the Mongolian horde, the aliens help Jeff through a breakup, and Jesus makes a terrible mistake.
04/23/2014
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E5
Ahhh, Serenity

A spokesman hawks a device that allows women to pee silently, a trucker has a life-changing experience while on mushrooms, and Billy meets the D**k Genie.
04/30/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E6
Candy Van Finger Bang

A Chinese man looks for an American mail-order bride, two pinatas come to a terrifying realization, and Bethiffer goes shopping for lingerie.
05/07/2014
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E7
Roy & Ben's Day Off

Gary gets pranked while enjoying a day out with his son, Laura Kightlinger worries about owing Larry David money, and some aliens discover drugs while planting an anal probe.
05/14/2014
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S1 • E8
XXX Overload

Bethiffer tests out a virtual reality gaming console, Jeff needs to have sex in order to save the world, and an ob-gyn magician performs tricks in the delivery room.
05/21/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E1
The W.A.N.G.

Versus invades a British wedding, Gary faces the prospect of a gruesome surgery, a bird reveals its pecker, and an office worker harbors a terrifying secret.
09/26/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E2
Let Me Transfer You

A car salesman pulls out all the stops, the gang surprises Gary on a camping trip, the Easter Bunny finds himself in the wrong house, and Beth has a religious experience.
10/02/2015
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E3
Dirty Talk

Steve struggles to control his urges around the office, a children's cereal mascot runs into some rotten kids, and Jeff tries to prevent a horrific future.
10/09/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E4
Cold War 2

A knight redresses an embarrassing mistake, a couple frets over renting a new apartment, and a grown man lives in his mother's womb.
10/17/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E5
Short Change

The Suck It, Gary! trio has a sleepover, two recently deceased jerks enjoy their ghostly existence, and a woman with a gluten sensitivity is accused of witchcraft.
10/24/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E6
Hot Box

Ricky the Rocketship helps out with a school pageant, Bethiffer applies for jobs at the mall, and Roy becomes obsessed with a new dating app.
10/31/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E7
Cereal Interruptus

An auctioneer tries to pick up a woman at a party, an evil spirit finds itself in an unlikely vessel, and Beth and Jennifer sue a Chinese restaurant for false advertising.
11/07/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E8
Precipice of Yesterday

One of the aliens becomes addicted to Jeff's farts, a man contracts a rare STD, and Jerk Chicken goes speed dating.
11/14/2015
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch

TripTank
S2 • E9
Mr. Winchester Goes to Washington

The TripTank staff testifies in front of a congressional committee, Ricky the Rocketship botches a rescue mission, and a father takes his kids on a wild ride.
11/21/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021