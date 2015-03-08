@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, September 8, 2015
Season 2 E 151 • 09/08/2015
Andrea Savage, James Urbaniak and Paul F. Tompkins shop for "Star Wars" merchandise, #RuinABoardGame and list unusual facts about a certain video game plumber.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E139Monday, August 3, 2015
Al Madrigal, Ed Helms and Rob Riggle taunt a hitchhiking robot, persuade investors with #BadSharkTankPitches and name the worst jobs they've ever had.
08/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E140Tuesday, August 4, 2015
Jen Kirkman, Tom Lennon and Ron Funches compliment Lenny Kravitz's penis, rename little-known 90s boy bands and rile up Twitter users with incendiary hashtags.
08/04/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E141Wednesday, August 5, 2015
Ginger Gonzaga, Jim Jefferies and Rhys Darby expose #SupervillainCelebs, navigate the wild world of Yahoo Answers and tear into masochistic @midnight fans.
08/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E142Extended - Thursday, August 6, 2015 - Uncensored
Aubrey Plaza, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel share their secrets to longevity, wave #JonVoyage to Jon Stewart and read from a rad new bible in this uncensored, extended episode.
08/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E143Monday, August 10, 2015
"Married" cast mates Nat Faxon, Sarah Burns and Brett Gelman read #BadWeddingVows, offer holy advice to Republican candidates and receive transmissions from deep space.
08/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E144Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Julie Klausner, Bobcat Goldthwait and Jonah Ray brainstorm ways to relieve Alabama's debt, reveal what #MyMemoirWouldBeCalled and invent awful exercise classes.
08/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E145Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Michelle Buteau, Moshe Kasher and Doug Benson spy on children's web histories, come up with #HipHopMovies and imagine working with the Olsen twins.
08/12/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E147Monday, August 17, 2015
Bridey Elliott, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham hand out #RealTeenAwards, discover the next dance craze and critique a man's attempt to join a goat herd.
08/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E148Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Liza Treyger, Beth Stelling and Sam Morril summarize #CollegeIn3Words, watch on-air weatherman bloopers and vent their Wes Anderson-related road rage.
08/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E149Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Wil Wheaton, Felicia Day and April Richardson pitch new mottos for Subway, list #ScientificSongs and check out the @midnight Home Edition.
08/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E152Wednesday, September 9, 2015
Kyle Dunnigan, Hari Kondabolu and Matt Braunger use dance as a way to distract from political scandals, list #RejectedAppleProducts and listen to farmers singing parody songs.
09/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E154Monday, September 14, 2015
Seth Green, Craig Ferguson and Greg Proops offer #MarriageAdvicein3Words, guess the price of a life-size Batman statue and compete for the title of Mr. Midnight.
09/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E155Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Nick Swardson, Kyle Kinane and Nikki Glaser propose new environmental initiatives for the LAPD, pitch #BadMovieMashups and reminisce about the 90s.
09/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E156Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Heather Anne Campbell, Jon Daly and James Adomian welcome Bernie Sanders to the show, list #SexyStarWars puns and deliver a toast at an upscale Taco Bell.
09/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E158Monday, September 21, 2015
Jessica Lowe, John Hodgman and Ron Funches invent socially conscious snacks, list #OneLetterOffSongs and give questionable directions using Google Street View.
09/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E159Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Justin Willman, Doug Benson and Ron Funches rebrand Volkswagen with a new slogan, pitch #NewMuppetPlotlines and learn how to be the life of a party circa 1986.
09/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E160Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Jesse Joyce, Sara Schaefer and Ron Funches celebrate the fourth Blood Moon, brush up on their #CatHistory and describe Ted Nugent in three words.
09/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E1Monday, September 28, 2015
Jack McBrayer, Matt Walsh and Rob Riggle send a message to the Martians, evoke #AutumnIn3Words and solve social media mysteries.
09/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E2Tuesday, September 29, 2015
James Davis, David Krumholtz and Lauren Lapkus spread rumors about the iPhone 8, pitch ideas for #HipHopCartoons and ask the dumbest questions they can think of.
09/29/2015
