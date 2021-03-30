Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
Part 1 - Uncensored
Season 1 E 1 • 03/30/2021
Roy Wood Jr., Jesus Trejo and more join honorary roastmaster Nikki Glaser to count down the top 100 roast moments of all time, from Jewel's scorching parody to Greg Giraldo's legendary jabs.
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast MomentsS1 • E2Part 2 - Uncensored
Nikki Glaser, Yamaneika Saunders, Sam Morril and others relive the fieriest moments in roast history, from Lisa Lampanelli's iconic insults to Bill Hader's brutal takedowns as Mr. Hollywood.
03/31/2021
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast MomentsS1 • E3Part 3 - Uncensored
The countdown continues as Nikki Glaser, Bob the Drag Queen and others revisit unforgettable roast moments, from Heidi Klum's personal translator to Betty White's ruthless mudslinging.
04/01/2021
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast MomentsS1 • E4Part 4 - Uncensored
Nikki Glaser, Guy Branum, Dulce Sloan and others revisit more fiery roast moments, from Kathy Griffin's insults toward her hero Joan Rivers to Natasha Leggero's scorching burns at the dais.
04/02/2021
