Ya Killin' Me
Nick Only Cares About His Sandwich Now - Uncensored
Season 2 E 4 • 10/23/2017
A coma patient dreaming of eating a sandwich wakes up to find a dreary, sandwich-less world.
Ya Killin' MeS1 • E1NICK'S WIFE WANTS A DIVORCE NOW
A coma patient wakes only to find that his wife wants a divorce.
04/21/2017
Full Ep
01:55
Ya Killin' MeS1 • E2ALL MOVIES ARE TV SHOWS NOW - Uncensored
A coma patient wakes and is baffled to discover how many films have been adapted for television.
04/21/2017
Full Ep
01:32
Ya Killin' MeS1 • E3YOUR FAVORITE CELEBRITIES ARE DEAD NOW - Uncensored
A clown pays a visit to a coma patient and reveals all the celebrities who have died while he's been unconscious.
04/21/2017
Full Ep
01:39
Ya Killin' MeS1 • E4NICK IS WOKE NOW - Uncensored
A nurse discovers that, despite being unconscious, a longtime coma patient is also somehow a passionate activist.
04/21/2017
Full Ep
01:38
Ya Killin' MeS1 • E5THE EASTER BUNNY IS AN ATHEIST NOW - Uncensored
Lost in a hallucinogenic netherworld, a coma patient meets a newly godless Easter Bunny.
04/21/2017
Full Ep
02:39
Ya Killin' MeS2 • E1We Hate Those Celebrities Now - Uncensored
A coma patient wakes up to discover how many beloved celebrities are now widely despised.
10/23/2017
Full Ep
02:04
Ya Killin' MeS2 • E2All Movies Are Three Boots Now
A coma patient struggles with the news that several film franchises have been rebooted multiple times while he's been unconscious.
10/23/2017
Full Ep
01:41
Ya Killin' MeS2 • E3Everyone's a Woman Now - Uncensored
A doctor lectures a newly awakened coma patient about all the progress women have made while he was unconscious.
10/23/2017
Full Ep
01:54
Full Ep
01:51
Ya Killin' MeS2 • E5All Doctors Are Ubers Now - Uncensored
Just before quitting, a doctor puts his coma patient in the care of a temp hired through Uber.
10/23/2017
