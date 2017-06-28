Hood Adjacent with James Davis
Black Girl Magic
Season 1 E 8 • 08/09/2017
To celebrate the achievements of black women, Jazmyn Simon performs a black girl magic trick, and James introduces a "Hidden Figures"-esque movie about Shirley Ann Jackson.
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E1Hood Pass
James journeys deep into the hood to get his official hood pass, samples the cooking at the Trap Kitchen and puts a whole new spin on "The Star-Spangled Banner."
06/28/2017
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E2Black Activism
James makes crossing the street and driving safer for black people, creates an escape room to simulate what it's like to be a black man and hosts Between Two DeRays.
07/05/2017
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E3The College Years
James investigates what it's like to be a token minority in college today, hosts a debate between two DeRays and quizzes students in "What's Really Hood?"
07/12/2017
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E4Black Twitter
James uses memes to revive an actor's career, challenges Beyonce fans to rethink their online bullying and debates side-piece humor with prominent Black Twitter users.
07/19/2017
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E5Gangs
James helps a gang-affiliated woman with her dating life, learns the ins and outs of gang territory and develops an app for navigating the hood.
07/26/2017
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E6Michael Jordan
James investigates his obsession with Michael Jordan through therapy, a virtual simulation and a visit to All-Star Weekend.
08/02/2017
Hood Adjacent with James DavisS1 • E7Golf
James indulges his love of golf by entering the Golf Beef tournament, hanging out with a young prodigy and playing a round with a blind golfer.
08/09/2017
