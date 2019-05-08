The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 3, 2019 - Shameik Moore
Season 24 E 162 • 09/03/2019
President Trump makes bizarre claims about Hurricane Dorian, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, and Shameik Moore discusses "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E151Extended - August 5, 2019 - Eva Longoria
Trevor examines America's gun violence epidemic in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and actor Eva Longoria discusses "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
08/05/2019
33:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E152Extended - August 6, 2019 - Marianne Williamson
Mike Huckabee and Sean Hannity propose absurd solutions to America's mass shooting epidemic, and Marianne Williamson discusses her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.
08/06/2019
32:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E153Extended - August 7, 2019 - Michael Bennet & Natasha Lyonne
Democrats blast President Trump for his inaction on white supremacy and guns, Sen. Michael Bennet discusses his White House bid, and Natasha Lyonne chats about "Russian Doll."
08/07/2019
26:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E154Extended - August 8, 2019 - Meek Mill
The owner of Equinox draws outrage for planning a Trump fundraiser, Turkmenistan's dictator appears in a video to prove he's not dead, and Meek Mill discusses "Free Meek."
08/08/2019
29:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E156Extended - August 13, 2019 - Burna Boy
Advertisers distance themselves from Tucker Carlson over his comments downplaying white supremacy, and Burna Boy discusses and performs songs from his album "African Giant."
08/13/2019
42:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E157August 14, 2019 - Bill de Blasio & Jada Pinkett Smith
Trevor wonders if President Trump is trying to get Melania deported, Bill de Blasio talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Red Table Talk."
08/14/2019
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E158Donsplaining
The Daily Show puzzles over some of Donald Trump's most baffling attempts to explain how the world works, including his takes on 5G, windmills, trade deals and more.
08/19/2019
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E159Leading Ladies
The Daily Show looks at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's stand for equal pay.
08/20/2019
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E160Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jaboukie Young-White
The Daily Show celebrates correspondent Jaboukie Young-White's best work, including his trip to the Pittsburgh Equality March and his look at socialism's rising popularity.
08/21/2019
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E161Crazy Rich Nation
The Daily Show takes a look at the shady business that rich people have been up to lately, including Robert Kraft's prostitution charges and the college admissions bribery scandal.
08/22/2019
25:30
28:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E163Extended - September 4, 2019 - Bill Hader
Jaboukie Young-White proposes a novel solution to America's gun problem, Trevor highlights Joe Biden's latest gaffes, and Bill Hader discusses "Barry" and "IT Chapter Two."
09/04/2019
32:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E164September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross
Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.
09/05/2019
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E165September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski
Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
27:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E166Extended - September 10, 2019 - Brad Smith
President Trump eases restrictions on trophy hunting, Dulce Sloan investigates a firm that implants microchips in its employees, and Brad Smith discusses "Tools and Weapons."
09/10/2019
26:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E167Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg
Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
09/11/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E168September 12, 2019 - September Democratic Debate Special
In this live episode, Trevor covers the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate, and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie gives his take on the event.
09/12/2019
39:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E169Extended - September 16, 2019 - Sonia Sotomayor
Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct again, President Trump hints at war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses "Just Ask!"
09/16/2019
25:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E170September 17, 2019 - Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle
Elizabeth Warren and President Trump host very different rallies, and Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss South Side.
09/17/2019
25:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E171Extended - September 18, 2019 - Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey
An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities leads to talk of war, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the blackest material on Earth, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey discuss "She Said."
09/18/2019
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E172Extended - September 19, 2019 - Edward Snowden
Canada's Justin Trudeau comes under fire for wearing blackface, Ronny Chieng rails against futuristic bar technology, and Edward Snowden discusses his book "Permanent Record."
09/19/2019
05:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E172Trump's Border Wall Visit, Dirty Drinking Water on Planes & A Government Admission About UFOs
President Trump pays a gleeful visit to the border wall, a study finds that major airlines serve bad drinking water, and the U.S. government confirms that the Navy saw a UFO.
09/19/2019
03:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E172Today's Future Now - Digital Bouncers, AI Facial Recognition at the Bar & The Tipsy Robot
Ronny Chieng takes down high-tech developments in the bar and nightclub industry, from intrusive data-collecting ID scanners to a drink-slinging robot.
09/19/2019
16:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E172Edward Snowden - "Permanent Record" & Life as an Exiled NSA Whistleblower - Extended Interview
Privacy advocate Edward Snowden discusses dueling perceptions of him as a patriot and traitor, the effect of mass surveillance on democracy and his book "Permanent Record."
09/19/2019
07:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E172Justin Trudeau's Blackface Scandal
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues an apology for wearing blackface on several occasions, and Trevor airs a makeup ad that addresses the global blackface epidemic.
09/19/2019
